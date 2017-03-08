News By Tag
Empxtrack Adds New Features in Appraisal Module to Make Ongoing Performance Reviews More Accurate
Empxtrack Appraisal software maps to the existing performance evaluation processes of small to large organizations with ease.
For over 10 years, Empxtrack performance appraisal software has been making it easy for hundreds of organizations to conduct reviews accurately and in timely manner. The softwarehas helped in integrating all aspects of employee lifecycle and makingthe data available to the managers during appraisal process.
Empxtrack has simplified the way managers set and track employee goals.Identifying top performers, implementing multiple appraisal plans for different employee groups, maintaining year - round performance reports, and encouraging transparency in the review process has been a part of this appraisal software.
The chief architect of Empxtrack, Tushar Bhatia, firmly believes in continuous evolution of technology and understands that ongoing performance review is the need of the hour. He recently shared his views, "Empxtrack appraisal software is designed to facilitate continuous feedback culture in the organizations and make appraisals more meaningful. The latest version of Empxtrack assists managers in hassle-free tracking of employee performance and making well-informed decisions."
When asked about significance of ongoing feedback for employees, he said, "Empxtrack appraisal module provides year-long performance reports that allow managers to understand employees' performance patterns and provide feedback on ongoing basis https://empxtrack.com/
With other promising features, Empxtrack latest version also enables managers to review, add or modify employee goals throughout the year and populate current goals in the next year's appraisal form.
These latest updates in the appraisal product will surely help organizations to create high performing workforce and establish a fair, transparent feedback culture at work.
About Empxtrack Inc.
Empxtrack Inc. is a leading cloud-based HR software provider that offers more than 30 highly functional modules in key human resource areas, including Performance Management, Recruitment, Human Capital Management & Strategic HR. The organization aims at simplifying & automating HR processes for small, medium, and large businesses. Currently, it is serving more than 200,000 world-wide employees located across 20+ different countries.
