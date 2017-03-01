Country(s)
With 4 Patents and Unique Security Processes, Virtual StrongBox Named a Finalist for a Blue Diamond Award
CEO Ron Daly says Virtual StrongBox's platform grew from the Company's need to store ithe sensitive data of 300+ high-risk clients. Data security was the last objection to the enterprise technology team getting on the digital transformation train.
"Our clients knew future growth depends on digital solutions that include a cloud strategy, but there was nothing robust enough to assure top-level data security for financial clients," Daly said. "Given our team's deep industry experience, we knew digital transformation and the cost benefits of cloud technology couldn't work luntil the data-security problem was resolved."
Virtual StrongBox also took steps toward data sovereignty and total information privacy. Only the Virtual StrongBox owner can see the files in his/her personal StrongBox, placing Virtual StrongBox strategy at the forefront of personal data stores and "identity hubs." Consumers take possession of their digital assets and personal data, and can store and exchange files as needed with external entities.
Protected by four patents, the system's secure file-exchange feature and open API strategy helps companies use the cloud to transform workflows and enhance efficiency.
"The Blue Diamond Awards have celebrated the Charlotte region's best in technology for 20+ years. The 2017 celebration will be greater than ever as business and technology leaders come together to recognize the exceptional technology innovation and talent of Charlotte's BDA finalists," said Kay Read, Collaborative Director.
With the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, Blue Diamond Awards are presented by the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative, which promotes economic development by connecting businesses, education and organizations to encourage a diverse technology talent pipeline.
Along with Business Value, the awards honor Cool Innovation, Community Outreach, Human Capital, IT Entrepreneur and Student Innovator.
2016 recipients include Ally Bank, AvidXchange, Product Stack, E2D (Eliminate the Digital Divide), Ekos Brewmaster, SIM (Society for Information Management), and Cloud Genera. Awards will be presented April 4 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.
Blue Diamond Awards gather top IT and business executives to support a culture that emphasizes the importance of technology and acknowledge Charlotte's role as a competitive hub for technology innovation. Already the nation's second-largest financial center, the City was recognized in 2015 for its impressive growth in the technology sector.
Virtual StrongBox
Virtual StrongBox is a secure platform that enables digital transformation for the high-risk Enterprise. It offers top-level data security to support both secure cloud usage and simple, seamless customer interactions. Our secure document storage and file-exchange platform transforms legacy technology and workflows by bridging the gap between customer convenience demands and IT security requirements.
Clients report 70-80% in cost benefits from operating efficiencies, paper savings and time-intensive processes, and the ability to exchange files with customers faster.
Virtual StrongBox is available in a private-cloud, software-as-
