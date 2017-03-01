News By Tag
AdventureSmith Explorations Adds 8 More "Wows" To Expedition Cruising in Antarctica
There is a sense of urgency to see Antarctica now, before it becomes spoiled.
The preferred way to experience a plethora of additional superlative experiences in this bucket list destination is to explore Antarctica in the intimate way that only a small ship can offer. That's where small ship cruise expert AdventureSmith Explorations (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com)
1) Stand-up Paddleboard in Antarctica: Sail on the 199-guest Ocean Endeavour (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
2) Go the Fastest: Choose the 148-guest National Geographic Explorer (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
3) Scuba Dive in Antarctica: Sail aboard the 114-guest Plancius (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
4) Cruise on the Smallest Ship: The 72-guest Ocean Nova (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
5) Skinny Ski Antarctica: The 199-guest Ocean Endeavour (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
6) Pitch a Tent in Antarctica: Imagine the ultimate quiet of a night spent sleeping outdoors in Antarctica. The exposure, the remoteness, the occasional penguin passing by your tent. Sleeping out in the elements in Antarctica calls to the more adventurous. Wildlife camping on the 7th Continent is synonymous with more intimate encounters. Many expedition ships offer this add-on to your journey. Look for options aboard Expedition (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
7) Travel with Famed Explorers and Scientists: National Geographic The White Continent and National Geographic Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands expeditions offer an extensive Global Perspectives program, with scientists, artists, historians, explorers and other influentials joining their Antarctic voyages as expert guest speakers. Sailing with you are the likes of Peter Hillary, the son of Everest's Sir Edmund Hillary; archaeologist Lee Berger, one of Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World"; Frances Ulmer, the Chair of the US Arctic Research Commission; and Joe MacInnis, the first person to explore the ocean beneath the North Pole.
8) Ride in a Whirlybird: See Antarctica as few do: from the sky on the Weddell Sea Emperor Penguin Voyage. This expedition uses helicopters for more than just the pretty view; three days are allotted to visit remote Emperor penguin rookeries via helicopter for a fascinating once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Todd Smith, founder and director of AdventureSmith Explorations (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/)
worldwide, itineraries, availability and reservations, Phone: 800-728-2875 toll-free or visit http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
About AdventureSmith Explorations - Think Outside the Boat!
Founded in 2003, AdventureSmith Explorations is based in Tahoe City, CA, along the northern shore of Lake Tahoe. A recognized leader in small ship cruising, in 2012 owner Todd Smith joined the ranks of Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious Annual Travel Specialists List as the world's leading expert on small ship expeditions.
