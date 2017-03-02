 

A Day Without A Woman, Global March Inspires Release Of New Single, Look Around

Controversial new music by recording artist, Preston Wayne is available for streaming in reverence to historical movement on International Women's Day.
 
1 2
Look Around
Look Around
LOS ANGELES - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, women from all over the world, join forces in global solidarity to make their voices heard as they take a stand for Equality, Justice and Human Rights. In homage of the historical "A Day Without A Woman" March, recording artist Preston Wayne releases his controversial new single, "Look Around" on "International Women's Day".

Hailing from the red state of Montana, Preston Wayne gives his new millennials perspective by speaking his mind about issues many are faced with in today's society, since the recent election of President Trump. The single "Look Around" was written by Preston Wayne and produced by SixPointPros.

The single is "Look Around" is available for streaming at https://soundcloud.com/prestonwaynemt/look-around-prod-si.... Preston Wayne's recently released mixtape, "315" is also available for download via https://www.audiomack.com/album/prestonwayne/315-1. For up to the minute information regarding multi-talented artist Preston Wayne, follow him via Instagram and Twitter @prestonwaynemt or visit him online at http://www.globalimage.co/

About Preston Wayne

Triple threat, Preston Wayne has generated major momentum and buzz, as the next big thing out of Billings, Montana. The 19 years old recording artist began his career in music at the early age of 15. Preston Wayne is an artist to watch in 2017.

About Global Image

Global is a world talent representation, marketing and entertainment group founded in 2016. They have established a unique and strong business network within the entertainment industry representing a diverse roster of event properties, consumer brands, Grammy Award winning artists and Multi-platinum selling producers and DJs.

We offer a wide range of entertainment, marketing and event platforms throughout the world for major national and international clients. As a well-established company, we have access to major media channels all over the world and are especially active in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

