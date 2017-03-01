Country(s)
Empey Realty Successfully Negotiates Purchase of 8-Unit Pacific Beach Investment Property 3 Blocks From the Beach
Turn-Key Investments Result in Instant Income for Local Investors
The new owner will enjoy watching his rate of return grow exponentially in coming years, as Pacific Beach rents have gone up more than 5% per year over the past few years and the vacancy rate is consistently one of the lowest in San Diego County. Demand for rentals is always highest near the beach, and this building is no exception. The most recent turnover resulted in the lease of a 1-bedroom apartment for $1,795 per month.
Multi-unit apartment buildings in updated condition near the beach are becoming increasingly hard to find, and when they do hit the public market, it's common to have multiple cash bidders vying for the property, no matter the price point. Here, Empey Realty's aggressive negotiation tactics helped its client secure this prime San Diego investment property at a great price, with an additional $18,000 credit for roof repairs.
Those who are interested in San Diego income property should contact Empey Realty for a complete picture of available San Diego investment opportunities. Investors can only find apartment units like this for sale by consulting with a broker with local knowledge and expertise — they are not readily available online. Empey Realty has local knowledge of the hottest rent districts in San Diego, and also the technical expertise with buyer due diligence to make sure investments are thoroughly vetted before client funds are put at risk. Learn more and get access to available investment properties here: http://sandiegobeachareahomes.com/
If you own a multi-unit investment property in San Diego, it's even more important to contact an expert for an accurate picture of what your property is worth, as online valuation models fall short. Contact Lauren Empey today at 858-230-8644 for a complete property value assessment, or learn more here: http://sandiegobeachareahomes.com/
