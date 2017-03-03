Country(s)
Industry News
Just Kodding launches Socket™ for iOS, shifting the mobile music paradigm from listening to DJ'ing
Socket™ is a free iOS app to enjoy free unlimited streaming in hundreds of music rooms organized in genre, artists or themes. Socket users can vote on the songs playing, chat with other members and even be the DJ of a room… all from their iPhone!
Socket: plug into the music communities™
Socket for iOS
With Socket, an iOS app, users can enjoy all the best features of Plug DJ on their iPhone. Socket users can join hundreds of music communities, play an active role to become the DJ in that room and share their favorite music… all from their iPhone or iPad.
Socket shifts the mobile music paradigm from listening to DJ'ing. "Music lovers are now one step beyond streaming: they are the DJ!" said Aurélien Garnier, who initiated the Socket project. "With Socket for iOS, I can stay in touch with my music communities, manage playlists and chat with my music buddies… on my iPhone."
Socket has been designed and extensively tested to provide the best possible user experience. All the key features are available for free: from the moment they download the app, users can enjoy ad-less music and explore the communities. With a free personal account theyplay an active role: voting on songs, creating their own playlists, being the DJ of a room and following their own community… all on their iPhone!
The Socket app also features an in-app lifetime purchase for premium features: friends management, high quality video setting, autowoot, autojoin DJ waitlists, and more…
For more information about Socket, visit: www.socket.dj and Apple's App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/
Plug DJ
Plug DJ is a breakthrough interactive social music streaming website, where users can actively participate in music rooms dedicated to genres, artists or themes.
Until today, Plug DJ was desk-bound. Socket brings Plug DJ to iPhone, iPad and iPod users.
Pricing and Availability
Socket is available today free on Apple's App Store. Users can in-app purchase a premium extension for $2.99 (US) to add advanced features. Socket requires IOS 8.0 or later.
About Just Kodding
Just Kodding is an independant software publisher. Its core Team consists in the Garnier brothers: Pierre-Louis, Jean-Romain and Aurélien.
Prior to Socket, they have released a variety of products including Tob, the #1 Tor browser on iPhone with over 300,000 downloads.
For more information, visit: www.JustKodding.com
Socket, Just Kodding and "Socket, plug into the music" are trademarks of GO Management. Plug DJ is a trademark of Rowl.
Contact
Jean-Eric Garnier
***@justkodding.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse