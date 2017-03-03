 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Just Kodding launches Socket™ for iOS, shifting the mobile music paradigm from listening to DJ'ing

Socket™ is a free iOS app to enjoy free unlimited streaming in hundreds of music rooms organized in genre, artists or themes. Socket users can vote on the songs playing, chat with other members and even be the DJ of a room… all from their iPhone!

Socket: plug into the music communities™
 
1 2 3 4 5
From the Player screen users can woot or meh on songs, grab them, become DJ…
From the Player screen users can woot or meh on songs, grab them, become DJ…
PARIS, France & LOS ALTOS, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Just Kodding announced today the release of Socket, the first application for iPhones and iPads to access Plug DJ's music communities, listen to free unlimited music and chat with friends… on the go.

Socket for iOS
With Socket, an iOS app, users can enjoy all the best features of Plug DJ on their iPhone. Socket users can join hundreds of music communities, play an active role to become the DJ in that room and share their favorite music… all from their iPhone or iPad.

Socket shifts the mobile music paradigm from listening to DJ'ing. "Music lovers are now one step beyond streaming: they are the DJ!" said Aurélien Garnier, who initiated the Socket project. "With Socket for iOS, I can stay in touch with my music communities, manage playlists and chat with my music buddies… on my iPhone."

Socket has been designed and extensively tested to provide the best possible user experience. All the key features are available for free: from the moment they download the app, users can enjoy ad-less music and explore the communities. With a free personal account theyplay an active role: voting on songs, creating their own playlists, being the DJ of a room and following their own community… all on their iPhone!

The Socket app also features an in-app lifetime purchase for premium features: friends management, high quality video setting, autowoot, autojoin DJ waitlists, and more…

For more information about Socket, visit: www.socket.dj and Apple's App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/socket/id1137376585

Plug DJ
Plug DJ is a breakthrough interactive social music streaming website, where users can actively participate in music rooms dedicated to genres, artists or themes.

Until today, Plug DJ was desk-bound. Socket brings Plug DJ to iPhone, iPad and iPod users.

Pricing and Availability
Socket is available today free on Apple's App Store. Users can in-app purchase a premium extension for $2.99 (US) to add advanced features. Socket requires IOS 8.0 or later.

About Just Kodding
Just Kodding is an independant software publisher. Its core Team consists in the Garnier brothers: Pierre-Louis, Jean-Romain and Aurélien.

Prior to Socket, they have released a variety of products including Tob, the #1 Tor browser on iPhone with over 300,000 downloads.

For more information, visit: www.JustKodding.com

Socket, Just Kodding and "Socket, plug into the music" are trademarks of GO Management. Plug DJ is a trademark of Rowl.

End
Source:
Email:***@justkodding.com
Posted By:***@justkodding.com Email Verified
Tags:Streaming, Music, Mobile, Communities, Plug DJ, Youtube, Soundcloud, Social, Playlist, iPhone
Industry:Entertainment, Internet, Mobile, Music, Software
Location:Paris - Ile de France - France
Los Altos - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share