Commence Corporation Joins SLMA as a Hi-Visibility Sponsor

-- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that Commence Corporation has joined the SLMA as a Hi-Visibility Sponsor in 2017-18."Commence Corporation,"said James Obermayer, SLMA CEO, "is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. Its popularity is driven by the products' robust functionality, the ability to be used off-line, and its customizability without programmer intervention, which is especially prized by small and mid-sized businesses. Its functionality rivals enterprise offerings costing thousands more." Commence Corporations' page on the SLMA site, with its RSS feed, can be seen here. Larry Caretsky, CEO of Commence Corporation, said, "We are pleased to sponsor the Sales Lead Management Association. The organization provides a wealth of information for businesses looking to enable their sales and marketing organization with the tools, knowledge and skills to improve sales execution."Commence develops and delivers a diverse suite of business solutions that integrate people, processes and technology. The product automates the front office business processes that impact sales execution and customer service and includes: contact management, sales management, and lead management, marketing campaign management, project management and customer service. Commence CRM is browser-based, offering mobile connectivity and enabling customers to access the solution anytime, anywhere and from any device. The product is used by several thousand businesses around the world and has proven to increase workforce productivity, foster positive customer relationships and reduce operating costs. Commence Corporation is a top 50 CRM solutions provider. Visit www.commence.com for more information.The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 300-plus articles from 65 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include a popular blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management,' and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 358 episodes and 88,700 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.