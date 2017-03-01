 
Industry News





The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses What To Do While Under Investigation

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you or a loved one coming up on a criminal trial, or currently going through the investigation process? With jail time, major fines, and a permanently marked criminal record potentially on the line, there is no doubt how serious things are. However, you can improve your odds of holding onto your freedoms by bringing in an experienced criminal defense attorney to handle your case. The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, located in West Palm Beach and Stuart, represent the perfect opportunity to get to work on your defense.

There are many common questions that attorney Wayne Richter hears, including what to do if you are under investigation or contacted by the police. It is important to remember that you have absolutely no obligation to talk to the police in these situations. Contacting Wayne, instead of talking to the police, can help you avoid making a mistake. He will help you take your situation in the right direction.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
