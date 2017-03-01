News By Tag
Envested Selected to Pitch and Demo at Tech.Co's SXSW Startup Showcase!
Next Generation Workplace Giving and Employee Engagement Platform One of 25 Startups to Take the Stage
Isa Watson, CEO and Founder of Envested, said, "Envested is thrilled and honored to be participating in this year's Startup Night. We look forward to sharing our next generation workplace giving platform with an international audience while discovering other innovative technologies at SXSW."
Envested is a next generation workplace giving and employee engagement software. The Envested software customizes the local giving experience and elevates workplace collaboration and connectivity. Envested has been featured in a number of outlets, including Fast Company. There is a patent pending on the technology.
For more information, visit www.envested.org.
