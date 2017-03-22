Country(s)
Industry News
Aldevron licenses minicircle technology to support collaboration with Myeloma Crowd and the development of multiple myeloma treatments
Aldevron to produce minicircles to support cell therapy applications
FARGO, N.D. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Aldevron, a leading contract manufacturing and development organization, along with the Myeloma Crowd, a non-profit foundation dedicated to multiple myeloma patient education, advocacy and research funding, will collaborate to support research toward the advancement of treatments and a cure for multiple myeloma.
Under the collaboration, Aldevron licensed technology developed by Mark Kay, Dennis Farrey Family Professor in Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University, to manufacture minicircle DNA for non-profit organizations. Aldevron will be producing minicircle DNA products to support research sponsored by the Myeloma Crowd Research Initiative (MCRI) to develop Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells (CAR-T) for the treatment of hematologic malignancies including multiple myeloma.
"We are privileged to be part of the ground-breaking cell therapy work supported by MCRI," said Aldevron CEO Michael Chambers. "Combining the minicircle DNA technology with Aldevron's manufacturing experience and expertise will enable the progression of these novel technologies from the bench to the bedside."
"The Myeloma Crowd Research Initiative is dedicated to supporting the new and radically different treatment approaches that are needed to address high-risk myeloma," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of Myeloma Crowd. "We are excited to have Aldevron involved in minicircle DNA production at this early stage and to have them as a manufacturing partner through clinical trials and commercialization. We are pleased to include the novel minicircle DNA technology in the portfolio of technologies we are developing."
About Aldevron
Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source™ quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc. and Freiburg, Germany. For more information, please visit www.aldevron.com.
Follow us on Twitter
Connect with us on LinkedIn
Media Contact
James Brown, Ph.D.
Vice President, Corporate Development
701.499.7330
***@aldevron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse