Ropardo Software Engineering: We Integrate Things

ROPARDO software engineering company located in Sibiu, Romania, announces its 16th presence in a row at CeBit, Hannover.

Ropardo Software Engineering

Contact

Ciprian Candea, CEO

+40 (269) 231037

Ciprian Candea, CEO
+40 (269) 231037

-- ROPARDO software engineering company located in Sibiu, Romania, announces its 16presence in a row at CeBit, Hannover (March 20-24) with newdedicated to custom development projects as a cost-convenient alternative to in-house resource extension for top quality parameters.We build innovative digital systems that enable companies cope with the dynamics resulting from the drive to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies. With our staff augmentation packages, users enjoy:As a proof of our staff augmentation solutions we are going to animate our booth with a generous range of custom-made applications and a series of own products. Healthcare monitoring (ZivaCare) and human-machine interaction (RobotHMI) application are on this year's agenda.provides a secure Cloud environment to gather, store, and exploit body/health data in a variety of purposes: be prepared for emergencies, stay fit, manage specific health conditions.on the other hand offers an improved human-robot experience with easy control, personalization and monitoring of the exoskeleton ultimately to enhance industrial production.Each system in turn integrates mobile applications, web portals (including user profiles, Document Management System) and wearable devices serving its specific purposes: for example, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors or weight scales for health; and exoskeleton, a smartphone and interactive glasses for heavy industry.ROPARDO has the tools and the competences to make ever-adapting mobile solutions for enterprises. We handle naturally ultimate technologies and high performance API development to safely manage Big Data content in these systems.ROPARDO is an independent leading software engineering company providing customers with key competitive advantages - Innovation, Quality, Timely delivery, since 1994. With the latest tools and agile methods, we create beautiful highly performing products and platforms as well as user-friendly mobile, cloud or web applications.ROPARDO custom software development services cover the complete development life cycle to build a solution from the ground, migrate an existent product to a new platform or re-engineer an existing solution using modern technology.We master Cloud, Big Data, Web, Mobile, and DevOps technologies to build commercially efficient software that enables users to transform their vision into actions.Future-proof software engineering is ensured by the natural intertwine of intuitive thorough UI/UX and robust, scalable technology platforms for today's users to stay connected to their environment.ROPARDO uses agile methods to increase speed-to-market and deliver more frequent releases. Well-grounded in the Agile state of mind, our engineers are flexible in responding to any challenge. Yet, we have been here and successful before the Agile era, so trust us for classic approaches, too.Today's world is changing fast so innovation is part of our culture and the key competitive advantage we provide our customers with in terms of skilled people, current technology trends, strong procedures, and R&D passion.With a deep understanding of industry's needs, our team of consultants, developers and QA have accommodated specific requirements in, but not limited to Manufacturing & Logistics, Healthcare & Pharma, Travel & Tourism, e-Commerce, Public