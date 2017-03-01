 
First Female Only Event at King Abdullah Sports City in Celebration of Internationa

"We Are Jewels": First Female-Only Event at King Abdullah Sports City in Celebration of International Women's Day
 
 
March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- building activities, motivational talks, and female-oriented services in Jeddah's multi-use stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, also known as "The Shining Jewel" on Thursday, March 9, 2017, under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Deputy for Development and Planning of the General Sports Authority.

Over 10,000 women comprising of high school and university students, wellness and fitness experts, and key opinion leaders will be attending this one-of-a-kind event, nicknamed #WeAreJewels. "The positive response and support we've received from the public has been incredible," stated Marriam Mossalli, founder of Niche Arabia, the Saudi-based consultancy who organized the event, "We hope to keep the momentum going and have this as a staple in the Saudi event calendar, with it getting bigger and stronger every passing year."

This celebration aims to motivate and encourage young females to become more active members of society by coming together and participating in group activities. "The event is a non-profit initiative that is all about women coming together and supporting each other," stated Dr. Suhair Al-Qurashi, President of Dar Al Hekma University. In addition, there will be an underlying theme of overall health and wellness, brought to the forefront by our female athletes, expert speakers, and sports award ceremony for seven local universities.

The virtual stage design designed by YouTube will provide full viewing of stage activities, while separate activity areas provided by our sponsors, Arena, Gold's Gym Arabia, and Rexona, will encourage every woman to participate. "Entrepreneurs Row" on the entrance level will highlight start-up businesses, while an area has been reserved for non-profits dealing with female issues, such as breast cancer awareness.

This amazing event will surely be one of the many "firsts" in Saudi thanks to our sponsors: General Sports Authority, Niche Arabia, Dar Al Hekma University, TOUS, Rexona,Fair & Lovely, Dove, Arena Heroes, Twenty-Two Women, Shoes and Drama, femi9, Cofique, Homegrown Market, Paul, FlyNas, Uber, Dessange Salon, Building Blocks, Lomi App, Sinless Food, Nasiba Hafiz, TIMA, Gym and Tonic, Mada Jewelry, Ikwetta, and many others!

For further information, please contact Niche Arabia at info@nichearabia.com
Source:comma
Email:***@commapr.com
Posted By:***@commapr.com Email Verified
