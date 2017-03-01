Country(s)
Lindal Announces New $20 Million U.s. Investment – Cites Growth In U.s. Market For The Firm's Aerosol Solutions
100,000-square foot facility in Columbus, Indiana, on a 15-acre site, will be home to manufacturing, R&D, offices, and warehousing, on one campus, for enhanced product quality and supply chain efficiencies…
This expandable facility, slated for completion by the end of 2017, is a key component of LINDAL Group's overall $20 million investment in the U.S. market, which also includes new equipment to increase capacity and expand the aerosol leader's product portfolio.
According to Philip Brand, Global Marketing Director, LINDAL Group, the new centrally-located U.S. facility will include production, offices, laboratories and warehousing, all on the same industrial campus.
The LINDAL Group develops and manufactures valves, actuators and spray caps for aerosol products used in cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.
"Our new Columbus campus will be the right facility, in the right place, at the right time," Brand said. "We anticipate the need for integrated and centrally-located resources for our wide range of U.S. customers, as demand here continues to grow."
According to the latest annual aerosol products survey from the Consumer Specialty Products Association (CSPA), aerosol product production in North America increased 1.5 percent from 2014 to 2015, to 4.590 billion units, a new historic high.
Grand View Research projects that the global aerosol market will reach $84.04 billion by 2024, and grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent from 2016 to 2024. The independent research firm states that North America is the world's second largest market for aerosol, with 30.2 percent of global revenue.
The most recent Grand View report cites increased demand for aerosol-based products in such sectors as personal care, household, spray paints, construction, automobile industry, food and medical.
"Our new Columbus facility is another example of our strength as a customer-facing organization that speeds package development and delivers unsurpassed aerosol knowledge," LINDAL'S Brand said. "It's all part of our quest to help our customers meet their goals and anticipate tomorrow's market needs."
The Peterson Company, LLC, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been chosen to build this advanced aerosol production facility.
ABOUT LINDAL GROUP
LINDAL Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products. The Hamburg, Germany-based company has more than
50 years of experience with innovative dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.
The LINDAL Group is represented by subsidiaries and licensees in more than 15 countries throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas. The company is renowned for its innovative designs, which deliver optimal functionality and return on investment. As a result, LINDAL packaging solutions are the choice of the world's most prestigious and trusted brands.
For further information, visit www.lindal.com.
