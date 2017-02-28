News By Tag
Small Business Development Center Bringing a 48 Hour Start-up Launch "Hackathon" to Solano County
Think you can plan and launch a business in one weekend? Solano's Small Business Development Center is going to give you a chance to try doing exactly that during this two-day competition.
Two 48 Hour Start-up Launch events are planned – one for adults and one for young people ages 15 to 24. They will take place the last two weekends of March with the one for adults set for March 17 through 19 and the one for youth, March 24 through 26. Both will be held at Solano Community College's Vallejo campus at 545 Columbus Parkway in the Bill Thurston building, starting at 4:30 pm on Friday and ending at 4:30 pm on Sunday, each weekend. Workshops are open to Solano County residents only. Preference will be given to low-income persons. Online registration and an application are required; walk-ins on the day of the meetings will not be accepted. Registration deadlines are March 13 for the first session and March 20 for the overnight youth boot camp. Food, drink and 24-hour facility security will be provided.Anyone interested should visit www.48hourstartuplaunch.com for a complete list of qualifications and to sign up. Registration and attendance are FREE.
"This is an exciting project and I am happy to be a part of bringing it to Solano County," says K. Patrice Williams, owner of the advocacy firm BrandGOV and outreach coordinator for the two conferences. "The program's ultimate goal is to inspire innovation, nurture local entrepreneurs and help create local jobs." Williams, an attorney, has also written curriculum for the workshops and will present a segment on the legal aspects of owning a business.
The sessions will be facilitated by Michael P. Connelly, a former journalist and marketing professional and currently senior vice-president at Accucode, a national business-support tech firm. His background also includes having owned an award-winning newspaper and working as a chief marketing officer for a number of well-known brands such as Igloo, NASCAR, and GE Capital. Kelly Penwell, the associate dean for workforce development at Solano College, will also speak, as will a number of local business owners and representatives from financial institutions.
Other items on the agendas for the overnight work-a-thons include developing a business and marketing plan; creating a budget; how to do branding and promotions; Small Business Administration financing; and the technology needs of a business, among many other topics and tasks. Complete agendas can be found at www.48hourstartuplaunch.com .
For more information on the 48 Hour Start-up Launch events, please contact K. Patrice Williams at 707-557-7007 x700 or email Patrice@brandgov.com.
About The Solano Small Business Development Center
The Solano Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising, low cost workshops and training sessions designed to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment. It serves all of Solano County and is hosted by the Solano Community College District. It is part of the Northern California SBDC network.
About BrandGOV
BrandGOV is a full service policy advocacy firm. Its team of highly-experienced strategists understands the multifaceted nature of government affairs and policymaking and works with clients to protect their interests and create innovative programs in transportation, clean energy, healthcare, economic development, real estate development, affordable housing, international trade and insurance. The company's presence and relationships in local, county and state governments, allows it to serve as a forceful advocate for its clients. For more information on BrandGOV's areas of expertise, services and locations, please visit www.brandgov.com.
