FusionPipe Selected to the 2017 Ready to Rocket Emerging Rocket List
'We are honored to receive the ICT "Emerging Rocket" recognition and to be part of a group of very promising BC companies who we congratulate as well', said David Snell, CEO & Chairman of FusionPipe. As we are quickly ramping up to further expand our customer base globally in various verticals and geographical regions, the timing of being recognized by this coveted nomination couldn't come at a more opportune time.'
An "Emerging Rocket" company is a company with great potential for market milestones but may be a few years away from maximum revenue growth. Previously called the "Ones to Watch" list, these companies have commercialized a product and are undergoing early stages of market adoption. Occasionally, this early market entry is so impressive that these early stage companies are acquired. Since 2003, 15 companies that have been featured on the Ready To Rocket recognition lists were acquired in the year they were featured on the list.
"Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. FusionPipe is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time." said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.
About Ready to Rocket:
Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and "Emerging Rocket" companies most likely to gain investment.
For more information, visit: http://www.readytorocket.com
About FusionPipe Software Solutions:
FusionPipe Software is a dynamic, rapidly growing technology company whose mission is to replace passwords, smart cards and tokens using smartphone and wearable applications to enable more convenient and secure end user authentication based solely on proximity. We are the leader in world-class authentication and advanced data security solutions for Enterprises. Our patented technology addresses the growing global need for convenient yet secure authentication and identity management. FusionPipe provides Enterprises with disruptive technology, that is easy to use and implement, increases productivity and lowers the total cost of ownership.
Please visit FusionPipe for more information.
www.fusionpipe.com (http://fusionpipe.com/
