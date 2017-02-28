News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Saelig Introduces ThunderSync16 Universal USB Thunderbolt 16 Port Hub
- probably the world's fastest multiport USB Hub with transfer Speeds of up to 20Gbits/s; charges and/or syncs up to 16 USB2.0 devices simultaneously at Thunderbolt speeds and at up to 2.4A per port
The ThunderSync 16 speeds up situations needing large data transfer - such as video file uploading or operating system updates - when the data is required to be loaded in the fastest possible time. It is a finished solution in a compact, durable, easy-to-use form factor.
The ThunderSync 16 supports universal, intelligent charging of USB ports at up to 2.4A simultaneously, and is not limited in the number of USB devices that can be attached due to each port having its own USB host controller. For more than 16 ports, the ThunderSync16 can simply be daisy-chained via the dual Thunderbolt ports. To give an idea of speed: a recent lab test scenario achieved a 10x reduction in transfer time; a 5GB file transfer to 16 devices took only 4 minutes compared to more than 40 minutes for a typical USB transfer scenario. Thunderbolt transfer speeds are around 20Gb/s, while USB2.0 only offers 480Mb/s per port.
The ThunderSync 16 allows the charging of multiple device types simultaneously, irrespective of manufacturer, such as tablets, ChromeBooks, mobile phones, MP3 players, e-readers, 3D Glasses, etc. Whatever device is connected, the pre-programmed Very Intelligent Charging protocol insures the correct charging profile is used for the specific product, maintaining battery performance and extending battery life without risking damage to expensive technology products. The ThunderSync 16 is designed to operate with the complementary Cambrionix LiveView app which provides the user with complete control and monitoring. This supplied software demonstrates the unique benefits of Cambrionix patented technology, and displays the charging status in detail. It shows each port, if a device is attached, and how much energy it is using. Individual ports can be configured for either Sync or Charge mode, or turned off. An API is also provided for software automation scripting, essential for software QA and mobile phone remarketing companies.
The ThunderSync 16 is perfect for use by manufacturers, defense, security, software QA, and wearable camera companies who perform large scale charging and data transfer. It is powered by an internal universal power supply, and is Intel Certified, CE Marked, UL Listed and EMC FCC tested.
The ThunderSync 16 is designed and manufactured by Cambrionix Ltd (Cambridge UK) - leaders in mobile charging technology and connectivity. It is available now from Saelig Company. Inc., Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG http://www.saelig.com or sales@saelig.com
Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
***@saelig.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse