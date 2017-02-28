 
PODS® Tucson Fills the PODS Container for Animals in Need

Local Moving and Storage Company partners with 94.9 Mix FM and 106.3 Groove for second annual collection of crates and kibble
 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PODS Tucson will partner with 94.9 Mix FM and 106.3 Groove to collect new and used animal crates and pet food for the second annual "Crates and Kibble" donation drive March 13 – 26.

This year's beneficiary will be the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, the oldest and largest non-profit in southern Arizona. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona's mission is to make a better life for all furry friends and their owners to create a community in which all pets are cared for and loved.

"We are so grateful to PODS for helping us collect items for our local pets," said Steff Hunter, Events Manager for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. "We have so many animals that come through our door, and these supplies make it easier for us to take care of them until they find their forever homes."

Suggested donations include: gently used or new crates, dry or canned animal food, pet toys and treats.

"PODS is proud to support everyone in our local community, even our four legged friends" expressed Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Tucson. "These donations will help ensure that pets are fed and have a bed to sleep in."

94.9 Mix FM is in their second year, working alongside PODS to help promote the drive from March 13 – 26.

"It is amazing how much the people of Tucson love their pets and 94.9 Mix FM and 106.3 Groove are happy to help," said Anthony DeFazio, a representative from 94.9 Mix FM and 106.3 Groove.

A PODS® container will serve as a collection point for donations at Pet Club located at 7101 E. Broadway Blvd. Corner of Broadway and Kolb.

Event information:

What: Crates and Kibble Donation Drive

When: Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 26

Where: Pet Club located at 7101 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85710

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

