It's Business As Usual At The Rund Partnership
"Mark has decided to retire and everyone within the company wishes him a long, happy and healthy retirement."
"It's business as usual for Paul Deakin, Paul Belfield and myself, as we continue to grow and take the business forward into and beyond its 30th Anniversary. To celebrate our 30th Anniversary and to show our thanks to Mark, our valued staff, clients and colleagues, plans for a celebration event are well underway."
The Rund Partnership Limited was established on 1st April 1987 by Mark and is now the diverse surveying and construction consultancy the directors are proud of today. They have strength in depth and are active across the public and private sectors of the property and construction industry, including residential, commercial, education, leisure, regeneration and professional services.
Richard adds: "Quite rightly we are extremely proud of our achievements over the last 12 months and are grateful for our clients' support throughout 2016; we look forward to an exciting 2017 and the year ahead.
We offer a comprehensive construction consultancy service from a team with vast experience and expertise in working on all building types, from schools, hospitals and day centres, to offices, industrial units and residential buildings.
For a full list of the services offered by Rund and to see case studies of work already undertaken, please visit www.rund.co.uk or telephone 020 7060 6221 for our London office, 02380 623750 for our Southampton office or 01202 834220 for our Bournemouth office.
Background
Rund Partnership Limited is a specialist surveying and construction consultancy, providing services in London and the south of England, with vast experience in all sectors of the construction industry.
We deliver a truly professional service for every client, whether a large organisation or private individual, managing timescales and budgets. What sets us apart is the strong, on-going relationships we build with each of our clients.
Areas of our expertise are :
We have an extensive portfolio of clients, including developers, registered social landlords, local authorities, educational establishments, leisure providers, health authorities, blue chip companies and private individuals.
Our commitment to every client is to provide the highest quality and complete range of surveying and construction consultancy services, drawing on the experience from our professional team.
Our Mission
To create value for each of our clients through our team of experienced industry professionals. We work to forge successful long term partnerships by exceeding expectations and gaining trust.
Our Vision
To expand our client base and coverage to be the consultant of choice.
