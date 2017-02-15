Putty for Mac 7.0 has been released

Telnet SSH FTP SCP on your Mac made easy with Putty for MacOS

-- Wine Reviews released Putty for Mac 7.0.0 for MacOS today. Putty 7.0.0 is a major release we have added preliminary support for plink, puttygen and pageant as well as a number of small bug fixes.Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet etc. In Windows it is used as SSH Client to connect to Your Linux server or for some other purpose But what will you do if you are on Mac? You might be thinking , Is there any Software like Putty for Mac Available? The answer is Yes! With the help of some other Software's we can Use putty on Mac although Putty is used widely on Windows Platform. Official Versions of Putty are available on Unix like Platforms, and now it's widely available for Mac systems running OSX 10.11 or higher.SSH is available by default in Mac and Linux or Unix. Although you can use terminal for SSH connections still there are some benefits using putty such as Other clients don't keep connections alive whereas Putty does. Also it is cool to use Putty as your SSH client if you are doing some CISCO Stuffs, transferring files, managing files on a server or whatever.The cost of Putty 7.0.0 is only $10.00. Anyone who has purchased Putty in the past six months is entitled to a free upgrade. Putty comes with six months of upgrades and of course a 30-day money back guarantee.• Telnet• FTP• SSH• SCPAbout Wine Reviews:There is a multitude of software developed only for the Windows operating system and even when software vendors port their applications to another platform, generally it lacks features that the Windows version contains. The only solution these developers face is to have access to both systems for testing which leads to increased infrastructure demands, and wasted project resources. Our goal is to have native ports of essential Windows tools and applications made available for MacOS users.Version 7.0.0 New Features:• added plink terminal support• added puttygen terminal support• added pageant terminal support• fixed some font issues• Small bug fixesFull PR : https://winonmacs.com/2017/02/15/putty-for-mac-7-0-has-been-released/