News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The iBarcoder 3.8.5 - mac barcode generator released, new features added, functionality improved
The iBarcoder version 3.8.5, one of the most popular barcode generating software for mac has been released. The products supports about 40 barcode types, QR Code, ISBN, EAN13, GS1-128 among them, and allows easy to use and intuitive barcode.
Cristallight Software announced the release of the iBarcoder 3.8.5, the mac barcoding generator software for MacOS X. Since 2004, the iBarcoder is the one of the most popular barcode making and printing tools on the market.
The product supports about 40 barcode types, the most popular ones are QR Code, ISBN, UPC, EAN, CodaBar, Code128, Code39, Code93, MSI, PostNet, GS1-128, SSCC-18, GTIN-14, GS1-Databar, and DataMatrix. Live previewing, saving and modifying barcodes using various settings, intrinsic to a certain barcode symbology, advanced tools for barcode customization make the iBarcoder easy to use and intuitive.
The powerful Sequential Numbers feature defines the sequence in which barcodes are printed or exported with iBarcoder. Sequential data for barcodes or text objects can be either created automatically using user defined increments, imported from text files, or from an Excel Workbook file. The iBarcoder integration with Contacts (Apple Address Book), makes it possible to encode personal data as QR Code and DataMatrix 2D barcodes either as a plain text, or as vCard, meCard, xCard, and other formats.
You can add barcodes, text objects, graphics, pictures, images, shapes, and set patterns of any font, color or rotation, to your documents.
The iBarcoder is an affordable, innovative, and high quality professional mac barcode generator. It has a simple and intuitive interface, which makes the process of creating and exporting barcodes as vector or raster image files, printing barcoded labels, easy and quick. No special skills, knowledge, are necessary, so anyone can start using it practically in no time. Lifetime license with free updates, and free tech support means no costly software or equipment upgrades.
The latest changes are:
- SSCC-18 and GTIN-14 barcodes added,
- sequential text objects functionality changed,
- MacOS 10.12.2 compatibility ensured,
- GS1-128 improved
and more
The iBarcoder 3.8.5 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later, and costs $49.95, (includes the lifetime license with upcoming free upgrades), and free tech support.
More information on http://www.cristallight.com/
Contact
Cristallight Software, Don Kurt
dk@cristallight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse