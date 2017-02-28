 
Data Science Certification Training - R Programming

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Hub4Tech offers Data Science Certification Training with R Programming. Get training and become an expert in data science with R as well as predictive and descriptive analytics techniques like regression, clustering, association, classification, and hypothesis testing.

This course has been designed to prepare you for a job in the analytics field. R is the most used programming language today in the data science and analytics field. It is open source and very powerful, hence quickly becoming the language of choice of data scientists around the world. With a vibrant community, number of statistical packages, and data visualization tools, R is a must-have for every data scientist. With the immense skill gap for analytics professionals this data science certification is the first step in this field.

Data Science with R Course Curriculum

Module 1. Introduction to Business Analytics

Module 2. Basic Analytic Techniques - Using R

Module 3. Predictive Modeling Techniques - Using R

For Data Science with R Certification Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/big-data-and-analytics/data-scien...

