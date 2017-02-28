Country(s)
Industry News
Pollination Gardens Attract Native Bees and Non-Bee Insects
Pollinator gardens use mostly native plants to create year round bee friendly blooms courting from 4000 native bee species and even more non-bee insects.
Types of native bees include the mason and carpenter bees. The honey bee is not native to the U.S. This bee variety was brought from Europe by the early settlers to America. Honeybees don't pollinate many of the food crops such as tomatoes, eggplants, cherry, cranberry and other fruiting plants.
Including some of the basic necessities for a pollination garden, gardeners can create their own live entertainment channel in their own back yard.
· Wide selection of native flowering trees, shrubs and perennials that bloom in progression from January through December.
· Include a water source such as a mud puddle or birdbath with clean water.
· Plan for resting and nesting areas like bare soil, small sand piles and old stumps and logs.
· Avoid chemicals including pesticides or use organic versions to solve problems.
· Build bee nests and bee boxes to keep them coming back season after season.
To learn more on how to create a garden with pollinator plants, read the article, "Plant a Pollination Garden – Hottest New Gardening Idea".
"Pollinator gardens are new takes on the old native plants garden," notes Cheryl Jones, from www.GreenwoodNursery.com. "They're more focused on creating a year round environment that will not only attract our native bees and non-bee insects, but provide other necessary attractions to keep them there." Jones adds, "Bees pollinate approximately 75 percent of fruits, nuts and vegetables that are grown in this country. When you mention bees, everyone automatically thinks of the honey bee, which is used for only a small portion of crop pollination. The USDA Forest Service has a publication on Bee Basics which I highly recommend as reading to learn more about our native types of bees."
When asked about native plants, Ms. Jones notes, "Do plant trees, shrubs and perennials that are true natives to the North American region. So many of these natives are hardy in most of the U.S. states." Adding, "Be cautious of hybrid versions of native plants. Some hybrids are safe to use in pollinator gardens. Hybrid plants are designed and created for specific purposes often to solve problems within that plant species. In developing hardier, prettier plants, some things are given up. Many hybrid plants produce little to no nectar and pollen for our bees and non-bee pollinating insects."
As spring approaching throughout the United States, gardeners are busy making plans to renew their landscapes and plant new gardens. Over the past few years, there has been a growing focus on attracting bees and other pollinating plants. Planting the correct plants will encourage birds, bats, hummingbirds, butterflies, bees and other insects back into these safe habitats.
