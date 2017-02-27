News By Tag
Wilde Custom Gear Announces LEO Defender Plate Carrier Approved By Riverside Sheriff Department
Additional Ballistic Protection Now Available to Riverside County Sheriff Deputies.
In 2016, The Riverside County Sheriff Department authorized the individual and official use of rifle plates as an additional layer of ballistic protection against rifle fire. The Riverside County Sheriff Department also authorized special carriers that can be quickly placed over the duty uniform when needed for additional ballistic protection, such as domestic terrorism or active shooter incidents.
"Law enforcement officers are generally only issued soft body armor which is not adequate to protect against rifle threats such as those encountered in many active shooter incidents" said John Wilde, owner of Wilde Custom Gear and current law enforcement officer. "Wilde Custom Gear strives to provide high quality nylon gear to our law enforcement officers who often have to purchase their own equipment. We designed the LEO Defender Plate Carrier to meet the needs of the Riverside County Sheriff Department and we are excited to have it approved and in the hands of those that need it."
About Wilde Custom Gear
Wilde Custom Gear is founded by John Wilde, a U.S. Navy combat veteran, and current law enforcement officer with over 25 years experience.
Mr. Wilde has been making tactical nylon gear and developing custom nylon solutions since 2010.
Wilde Custom Gear specializes in high quality, American made tactical nylon gear and custom nylon solutions in their facility in Santee, CA and operates under the principles of Quality, Integrity, and Value.
For more information, please visit http://www.wildecustomgear.com
Contact
Wilde Custom Gear
www.wildecustomgear.com
***@wildecustomgear.com
