Inaugural 93X Taco Fest to be held at Fort Myers' Centennial Park March 12

 
 
93X Taco Fest 2017 2
93X Taco Fest 2017 2
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Downtown Fort Myers is gearing up for the first ever 93X Taco Fest to be held Sunday, March 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Centennial Park, located at 2000 W. First Street. Admission is $5 at the gate and children under 12 years of age are free.

The event will be a fun-filled, taco-themed day for the whole family to enjoy food, music and activities. Some of the area's most popular Mexican restaurants will be taking part, offering a wide variety of delicious South-of-the-border food and $2 tacos, in addition to other tasty treats, margaritas and beer.

Musical entertainment will feature local favorite Soapy Tuna. Other popular musical groups entertaining on the main stage will be Sowflo and The Clanton Group.  A play area for children will include a bounce house to entertain the whole family.

Part of the proceeds for the event will be donated to Valerie's House, a nonprofit that supports children grieving the loss of a loved one. 93X Taco Fest is hosted by Businesses Supporting Communities and sponsored by 93X FM Radio and its Sun Broadcasting partners, including WINK-TV.  For more event information, visit the 93X Taco Fest's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/367488186956518/

Valerie's House was founded in January 2016 to help children and their families work through grief following the loss of a close family member.  Valerie's House is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information, visit www.valerieshouseswfl.org or call 239-841-9186.

Source:Valerie's House for Grieving Families
Email:***@valerieshouseswfl.org
Tags:Valerie's House, 93X Taco Fest, Children
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
