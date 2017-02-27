News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inaugural 93X Taco Fest to be held at Fort Myers' Centennial Park March 12
The event will be a fun-filled, taco-themed day for the whole family to enjoy food, music and activities. Some of the area's most popular Mexican restaurants will be taking part, offering a wide variety of delicious South-of-the-
Musical entertainment will feature local favorite Soapy Tuna. Other popular musical groups entertaining on the main stage will be Sowflo and The Clanton Group. A play area for children will include a bounce house to entertain the whole family.
Part of the proceeds for the event will be donated to Valerie's House, a nonprofit that supports children grieving the loss of a loved one. 93X Taco Fest is hosted by Businesses Supporting Communities and sponsored by 93X FM Radio and its Sun Broadcasting partners, including WINK-TV. For more event information, visit the 93X Taco Fest's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Valerie's House was founded in January 2016 to help children and their families work through grief following the loss of a close family member. Valerie's House is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information, visit www.valerieshouseswfl.org or call 239-841-9186.
Contact
Valerie's House
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse