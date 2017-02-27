KingSumo Review - Is It Worth $200 Bucks?

KingSumo Giveaway Alternative and A Way to Save $200 Bucks....

End

-- Pay $200 dollars (okay $198.00) for a Wordpress plugin to help you give away contests?Seriously!!?I was going to start this review with "But decided to take another route.If you haven't heard my podcast yet let me cut to the chase.One of thethat the internet has is 'experts' throwing up software and other offers for insanely high prices in hopes that their affiliates will make it a hit.There are so many ways to giveaway products and create contests online that paying $200.00 dollars for a WordPress plugin is really way over the top.Yes, there will be tons of videos and testimonials from affiliates telling you how great it is -- because, in essence, they are getting paid to do so.However, I believe we are seeing a major shift in the way online marketing needs to be done.- Expensive software (like Kingsumo) is starting to collect dust.- Webinar signups are falling at an astounding rate (the only folks who claim otherwise are selling you the technology).- Your customer's email box has become a nightmare! Most people "select all" and delete everything there because they don't have time to read any of it.- Most online marketers are charging way too much for the information they are providing. (And you have heard the word "value" enough to make you puke!)You MUST give your new customer a way to make some decent money for FREE first without buying your widget.Then they will move closer to see what else you have to offer.I don't mean giving away alead magnet or something else they won't use.In fact, according to stats I've seen 95% of all downloads aren't even opened (let alone read).Believe me when I tell you that you must take this new approach to marketing anything you have online.Again, you mustyour new customer actually make money for FREE first, before you have any chance of gaining their respect and getting them to trust you.(And "NO" trying to goose sales with affiliate commissions is not the path either. Once your customer learns that 'the thing' doesn't work - "the jig is up!")According to, by 2020 there will be more thancoming online (to join the 2 billion of us who are already here).And, yes, there isto make.But you won't see any of the money they will be spending if you are still using worn out methods.Show folks how to generate traffic and make REAL money online for FREE first.After you have done that - and they realize you actually know what you are talking about (i.e. the thing that you are offering "WORKS") they will be back to spend money.You can seefor FREE at the link below:(Nope, you can't use a bogus email. Simply enter a real email to get it then unsubscribe if you want).