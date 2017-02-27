Country(s)
DailyForex Expands to Support Swedish & Polish Traders
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- DailyForex, a company that provides currency traders with updates and analysis about the currency markets, has announced today the launch of its website in Swedish and Polish. The Swedish and Polish websites offer timely market analysis directly from the DailyForex trading desk as well as reviews of Forex brokers that serve the Swedish and Polish markets.
DailyForex Polish Website: http://pl.dailyforex.com
DailyForex Swedish Website – http://se.dailyforex.com
The DailyForex website is also available in English, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, French, Turkish, German and Japanese. The addition of these languages results directly from the need for quality content and reliable information for native Polish and Swedish speakers who are usually forced to read information in English due to the lack of websites in their native tongues.
"It's very exciting to be able to bring valuable information to a wider audience and to help people understand the currency markets properly," said Adam Lemon, Chief Analyst at DailyForex. "When someone's money is at stake it's critical for them to understand trading strategies and principles properly and oftentimes critical details get lost in translation or aren't understood completely when traders read articles in a secondary language."
In addition to providing timely market analysis, each new language website offers a comprehensive ebook that traders can use to learn more about currency trading at their convenience as well as educational articles that were written by professional traders with the express goal of guiding traders at all levels to become profitable, long-term currency traders.
About DailyForex
DailyForex was established out of a strong need for a Forex website that provides all the information necessary to become a successful Forex trader. DailyForex.com provides in-depth reviews of Forex brokers, signal providers, online and offline Forex courses, as well as Forex products. Our goal is to provide both new and experienced Forex traders with a set of clear and easy-to-use tools that will enable them to make educated decisions when choosing any type of Forex-related service.
