Orthopedic Mattress Manufacturers India
When we visit to doctor and make a complaint about having back pain or neck pain or not having proper sleep than most of the time doctor suggests us to sleep on an orthopedic mattress. This makes us think of that what an orthopedic mattress is.
An orthopedic mattress is mattress that is specially designed to provide supports for the joint, neck and back. It also helps in improving overall body posture and having a peaceful sleep. An orthopedic mattress is always a top recommendation for those people who are having continues pain in their back and neck.
What are benefits of orthopedic mattress?
· An orthopedic mattress provides a comfortable position to spine for relaxation and it also improves body posture. It is proven helpful in relieving the pressure from stress points and give disturbance free sleep for full night.
· There are many studied to support the fact that majority of people wake up in the morning with back pain. This problem get increased as a person's age is increasing, one may feel more discomfort and more pain when he wake up. So to avoid this problem we need to sleep on orthopedic mattress.
· Orthopedic mattresses are very hygienic; it really makes a difference on sleeping on a tradition matters and orthopedic mattress.
· You can have an orthopedic mattress at relatively very low prices than most of the mattress. As you must be aware about the prices of ordinary mattresses, so just compare the prices and have one.
· An orthopedic mattresses promises peaceful night so from now there will be not any joint pain, neck pain or any other allergies.
Hospital bed mattress manufacturers in India
When it comes about health I would not suggest anyone to make a compromise with it because once you lost your health it would become very difficult task to get it back and even sometimes it become impossible too. So I would always recommend trusted brands in order to avoid any complications.
DESCO India is one of most trusted and reputed brands of hospital items whether its medical instrument, hospital bed or hospital Orthopedic Mattress. These mattresses are designed to provide great relief to their patients and also very easy to clean so it becomes very easy to maintain standard hygiene level in hospital.
DESCO offers mainly five types of bed mattress. There details are as follows:-
1. Hospital Mattress Plain: - this is foam mattress and comes in one section. In it looks it look similar to ordinary mattress. It is covered with rexine and has zip to open it. There our models in it and basically model do not have any difference they just differentiated on the basis of thickness.
2. Hospital Mattress Two Sections: - foam mattress comes in 2 sections, covered with rexine and has zip at one end. There are total three models in it and they differentiated on the basis of their thickness, thickness ranges from 10 cms to 15 cm
3. Four Section Mattresses: - it comes with four section and remains covered with rexine and having the zip at one end. There are total three models in it and they differentiated on the basis of their thickness, thickness ranges from 10 cms to 15 cm
4. Five section mattress: - it has five sections and it remains closed with zip at one end. There are total three models in it and they differentiated on the basis of their thickness, thickness ranges from 10 cms to 15 cm
5. Anti decubitus mattress: - the mattress is made of plastic and its perfect for curing bedsore. It's easy to operate and is helpful in prevention and cure of bed sores it has only one model in it and which has thickness of 6.5 cms.
