IACIPP responds to UN Security Council call to protect 'critical infrastructure'
The International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP), is an international association of practitioners and professionals involved in the security and safety of critical infrastructure
Given the importance of critical infrastructure for a country's prosperity and security and against the backdrop of increasingly diverse physical and cyber threats from terrorist groups, the United Nations Security Council underlined the need for international collaboration – both domestically and across borders – to ensure their protection.
In a resolution adopted unanimously the 15-member Security Council reiterated "the need to strengthen efforts to improve security and protection of particularly vulnerable targets, such as infrastructure and public places."
Attacks against objects and sectors such as banking and finance, telecommunications, emergency services, air, maritime and rail transportation, and energy and water supply – perceived as 'attractive targets' for terrorist groups – can result not only in civilian casualties, but also damage property on a large scale, disrupt proper functioning of public services, and create chaos in societies.
It called upon UN Member States "to share information […] to prevent, protect, mitigate, investigate, respond to and recover from damage from terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, including through joint training, and use or establishment of relevant communication or emergency warning networks."
In response to this call to action the International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP) (https://www.linkedin.com/
Chairman of the IACIPP John Donlon QPM, FSIsaid "We fully endorse the UN resolution and we have already been working hard to do our part to make that aspiration a reality. The extranet is now live and operational for members. The association is open to all CIP professionals including operator site managers, security officers as well as first responders, government agency officials, officers and policy makers. Membership of the association is still free and we encourage colleagues around the world to join us."
He went on to say: "We look forward to welcoming new members and will be demonstrating the www.IACIPP.net platform for the first time at the Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe (http://www.cipre-
