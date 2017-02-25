News By Tag
Our environmental management certificate ISO 14001 has been renewed once again
For this reason, we have renewed our environmental management certificate ISO 14001 (http://lightningprotection-
- Commitment to comply with applicable environmental legislation.
- Commitment to continuous improvement in order to minimize the impact of our activity on the environment.
- Commitment to recycle, when required, the material derived from our activity and properly manage the waste we produce.
- Promote the training, environmental awareness and information of all the staff involved in the daily operation of the organization.
All this, together with the united effort from the Aplicaciones Tecnológicas team, has once again made possible this certification renewal.
