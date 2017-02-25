News By Tag
ProtonBits Now Accelerating Innovation in Mobile App Development Over Cloud Platform
Protonbits widen its portfolio with cloud mobile app development to bring more agility and enable the businesses easily manage, integrate and distribute the apps that are highly secured.
Firstly, take a glance what the company has in the bag to offer:
In a shorter span of over three years, the company has successfully engineered more than 120 iPhone, Android and web applications for the global clients. The on-time delivery and flawless solution have become the reason to feature the website on the leading publications. Additionally, the expertise on cutting-edge technology and stellar communication brought the new projects on the floor through client referrals.
Now, ProtonBits is all set to shape the key point generated by Oxford university research that's cloud computing is said to be the new gear for enterprises to increase the top-line revenue in the next three years. Exactly, you heard it right. That's why the company has expanded its mobile app development capabilities with cloud computing.
Let's take a rundown of what the mobile cloud apps feature:
The mobile cloud apps run on the cloud servers external to the mobile device and display the app on users' browser from where the users can access it. They always need the robust internet connection to emulate the look and feel of the app. The cloud apps won't have direct access to the mobile device features, but using APIs, some of the features can be accessed.
Also, the apps are scalable and keep the data most secured by keeping multiple copies of the data on different servers. Additionally, it saves the dollars because no hardware cost is involved and the software updates get automatically rolled-out.
A few words from the CEO of Protonbits, Mr. Mitul Patel:
We are on the constant drive to innovate and experiment with the advanced technology to engineer the solutions that meet the unmet needs of the businesses and allow them to grow boundlessly. The cloud mobile app development is one such avenue where apps are written in CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript and server side languages.
As the cloud apps are written on virtual servers and in a multi-tenant architecture, they are not limited to the devices or operating system. It increases the extensibility and usability for the businesses. Our proficient team efficiently write one version of the app that any users can avail on any device using any browser and the internet connection.
What the future holds for cloud apps?
Certainly, the mobile and cloud technology is making inroads into every industry vertical. The combo of both may bring radical transformation in the way businesses work and execute the processes. The business tycoons have witnessed unprecedented growth embracing the next-gen apps. If you haven't jumpstarted the cloud journey, then you should.
For more information about the mobile app development solutions, visit at http://www.protonbits.com/
About ProtonBits – Best Mobile App Development Company:
ProtonBits is a top-grade mobile app development company that develop and design the iPhone, Android, web and Ecommerce applications to the precision. The unmatched quality of programming and designing is echoed in the applications the experts build. Besides, the portfolio of feature-rich applications blows your socks off.
To know more about company and their solutions, visit at http://www.protonbits.com
