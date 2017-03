ProtonBits Now Accelerating Innovation in Mobile App Development Over Cloud Platform

Protonbits widen its portfolio with cloud mobile app development to bring more agility and enable the businesses easily manage, integrate and distribute the apps that are highly secured.

Mitul Patel

18558939964

sales@protonbits.com Mitul Patel18558939964

With the astronomical growth of the enterprise mobility, the mobile development has become the ideal breeding ground for the IT sector to innovate and bring about the apps that sync with the target audience of the businesses. Catering the need of businesses, ProtonBits is scoring high on the mobile development and now, hopped onto the cloud mobile app development bandwagon.

Now, ProtonBits is all set to shape the key point generated by Oxford university research that's cloud computing is said to be the new gear for enterprises to increase the top-line revenue in the next three years. Exactly, you heard it right. That's why the company has expanded its mobile app development capabilities with cloud computing.

The mobile cloud apps run on the cloud servers external to the mobile device and display the app on users' browser from where the users can access it. They always need the robust internet connection to emulate the look and feel of the app. The cloud apps won't have direct access to the mobile device features, but using APIs, some of the features can be accessed.

Also, the apps are scalable and keep the data most secured by keeping multiple copies of the data on different servers. Additionally, it saves the dollars because no hardware cost is involved and the software updates get automatically rolled-out.

The cloud mobile app development is one such avenue where apps are written in CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript and server side languages.

As the cloud apps are written on virtual servers and in a multi-tenant architecture, they are not limited to the devices or operating system. It increases the extensibility and usability for the businesses. One version of the app can be used by any users on any device using any browser and the internet connection.

Certainly, the mobile and cloud technology is making inroads into every industry vertical. The combo of both may bring radical transformation in the way businesses work and execute the processes.