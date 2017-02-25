

"Carnavale" a collaboration on canvas Artists Orestes Bouzón and Gina Muxó Ramos.

Series launch - A spectacular never before viewed original works of art. MIAMI - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- This series of paintings consisting of all unique and original works with no reproduction. The use of dramatic colors, lighting and movements utilizing various complex technics is breathtaking. The presentation is the culmination of over one year of planning and preparation with over thirty paintings. All of the pieces are mixed media using acrylics and oils. What makes this series unique is the artists Bouzón and Muxó simultaneously worked together, in other words both working on different parts of the same painting at the same time. That trust is not common among artists. The series will be released April 7, 2017. Exhibiting at Artblend Gallery in Ft Lauderdale Fl. April 7,8 and 9, 2017. The event will be a Solo Exhibition. Artblend Fine Art Gallery will host a reception April 8, 2017 6:00 o 10pm. at 2736 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Call for more information. To attend the April 8th reception RSVP- bouzónmuxó.com or Email



Source : Bouzonmuxo.com
Email : ***@gmail.com


