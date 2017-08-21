August 21, 2017 - Total Solar Eclipse in Nashville, TN

Eclipse Track 2017

-- On Monday, August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will occur in Nashville. This is an awesome natural spectacle that rarely occurs. The last total solar eclipse in the USA was in 1991, at Hawaii. The Lower 48 last had a total solar eclipse in 1979.On 8/21/2017, the wait is over for Nashville residents. The eclipse comes to you at 1:27pm. For about 2 minutes, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking out sunlight. Day will turn to night. Many effects will happen that are not visible at any other time.A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun. This is a very rare event. Each month, the moon orbits the Earth, passing by the sun at New Moon. Ordinarily, the moon passes above, or below, the sun and no eclipse occurs. Very rarely, the moon is aligned correctly, obscurring the disc of the sun. It is only then that an eclipse occurs.Sometimes, the moon grazes the solar disc and a partial eclipse will occur. Much less often, the moon is correctly aligned and it blocks all of the sunlight. That is what is happening on 8/21/2017 at Nashville.Nashville is not the only city to see the total solar eclipse on August 21, but it is the largest. Other participating cities include Salem, Oregon, Casper, Wyoming, Kansas City, Missouri, Charleston, South Carolina, and more.In fact, this eclipse event starts on the Oregon coast and proceeds across the entire country. Many cities between Oregon and South Carolina will see the eclipse. Many others will not. To see totality, the exact time when the sun is obscurred, an observer needs to be properly positioned. Those too far north or south will see a partial eclipse.Nashville residents will see totality. The moon will obscure the sun and darkness will fall on Nashville in the afternoon. At first, the moon will slowly appear to take a bite out of the sun. As the moon orbits the Earth, it will obscure more and more of the sun. Finally, it will block all of the sunlight.For 2 minutes, day will turn to night. Stars and planets will be visible in the afternoon sky. Animals will be fooled into thinking that night has come early. The solar corona, the super-heated atmosphere of the sun, will burst into view.Nashville, 8/21/2017, 1:27PM - Total solar eclipse.