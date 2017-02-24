Open House - Meadowdale Edmonds 4 Bedroom View Home

Come See The Views and Updates Done To This Beautiful Meadowdale Edmonds Area Home

-- You will want to come see this beautifully updated view home in the sought after Meadowdale, Edmonds neighborhood. This home offers a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Puget Sound and Mountain views with front and back decks. A professionally landscaped yard. And room to grow with 2,932 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms.Saturday March 4th 1-4pm17103 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026Interested Buyers and Nosy NeighborsGENERAL FEATURESCounty SnohomishCommunity Meadowdale BeachStyle 2 StoryYear Built 1990View MountainSoundTerritorialLot Square Footage 14, 810Approximate House SqFt 2, 932Bedrooms 4Bathrooms 3Parking Type Garage-AttachedTotal Covered Parking 3BUILDING FEATURESRoof Type CompositionFoundation Description Poured ConcreteBasement Description Fully FinishedFloors Ceramic TileHardwoodWall to Wall CarpetFireplace 2Interior Features Built-In VacuumDble Pane/Strm WindwDining RoomHigh Tech CablingJetted/Soaking TubWalk-in ClosetExterior Features WoodPROPERTY FEATURESSite Features Cable TVDeckFenced-PartiallyGas AvailableLot Details Cul-de-sacDead End StreetPaved StreetSCHOOLSSchool District EdmondsElementary School Seaview ElemSvJunior High Meadowdale MidSenior High Meadowdale HighView Complete Listing Info:MEADOWDALE NEIGHBORHOODMeadowdale is a unique neighborhood in that it resides in both the cities of Lynnwood and Edmonds. It is technically one of 345 Washington CDPs or Census Designated Place. As of 2010 Meadowdale was home to 2,826 residents.It is a primarily wooded area with a majority of single family homes. Because of the large size of the neighborhood you will find a wide range of home prices styles and prices.There are tons of stuff to do around the Meadowdale area and both Seattle and Bellevue are just a quick drive away. You will find plenty of delicious restaurants and eateries around Meadowdale. Many places to shop, boutiques in Edmonds, a major shopping mall in Lynnwood, and lots of grocery stores.More About Meadowdale