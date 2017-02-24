News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Open House - Meadowdale Edmonds 4 Bedroom View Home
Come See The Views and Updates Done To This Beautiful Meadowdale Edmonds Area Home
OPEN HOUSE
WHEN: Saturday March 4th 1-4pm
WHERE: 17103 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026
WHO: Interested Buyers and Nosy Neighbors
HOME DETAILS
GENERAL FEATURES
County Snohomish
Community Meadowdale Beach
Style 2 Story
Year Built 1990
View Mountain
Sound
Territorial
Lot Square Footage 14, 810
Approximate House SqFt 2, 932
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Parking Type Garage-
Total Covered Parking 3
BUILDING FEATURES
Roof Type Composition
Foundation Description Poured Concrete
Basement Description Fully Finished
Floors Ceramic Tile
Hardwood
Wall to Wall Carpet
Fireplace 2
Interior Features Built-
Dble Pane/Strm Windw
Dining Room
High Tech Cabling
Jetted/Soaking Tub
Walk-in Closet
Exterior Features Wood
PROPERTY FEATURES
Site Features Cable TV
Deck
Fenced-Partially
Gas Available
Lot Details Cul-de-
Dead End Street
Paved Street
SCHOOLS
School District Edmonds
Elementary School Seaview ElemSv
Junior High Meadowdale Mid
Senior High Meadowdale High
View Complete Listing Info:
http://www.themadronagrouphomes.com/
MEADOWDALE NEIGHBORHOOD
Meadowdale is a unique neighborhood in that it resides in both the cities of Lynnwood and Edmonds. It is technically one of 345 Washington CDPs or Census Designated Place. As of 2010 Meadowdale was home to 2,826 residents.
It is a primarily wooded area with a majority of single family homes. Because of the large size of the neighborhood you will find a wide range of home prices styles and prices.
There are tons of stuff to do around the Meadowdale area and both Seattle and Bellevue are just a quick drive away. You will find plenty of delicious restaurants and eateries around Meadowdale. Many places to shop, boutiques in Edmonds, a major shopping mall in Lynnwood, and lots of grocery stores.
More About Meadowdale
http://www.themadronagroup.com/
Contact
THE MADRONA GROUP
Joe Kiser and Jason Fox
(206) 351-0543
***@themadronagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse