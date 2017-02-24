 
Open House - Meadowdale Edmonds 4 Bedroom View Home

Come See The Views and Updates Done To This Beautiful Meadowdale Edmonds Area Home
 
 
Desirable Meadowdale Beach Neighborhood
Desirable Meadowdale Beach Neighborhood
 
EDMONDS, Wash. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- You will want to come see this beautifully updated view home in the sought after Meadowdale, Edmonds neighborhood. This home offers a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Puget Sound and Mountain views with front and back decks. A professionally landscaped yard. And room to grow with 2,932 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms.

OPEN HOUSE

WHEN:  Saturday March 4th 1-4pm
WHERE: 17103 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026
WHO:  Interested Buyers and Nosy Neighbors

HOME DETAILS

GENERAL FEATURES

County  Snohomish
Community  Meadowdale Beach
Style  2 Story
Year Built  1990
View  Mountain
Sound
Territorial
Lot Square Footage  14, 810
Approximate House SqFt  2, 932
Bedrooms  4
Bathrooms  3
Parking Type  Garage-Attached
Total Covered Parking  3

BUILDING FEATURES

Roof Type  Composition
Foundation Description  Poured Concrete
Basement Description  Fully Finished
Floors  Ceramic Tile
Hardwood
Wall to Wall Carpet
Fireplace  2
Interior Features  Built-In Vacuum
Dble Pane/Strm Windw
Dining Room
High Tech Cabling
Jetted/Soaking Tub
Walk-in Closet
Exterior Features  Wood

PROPERTY FEATURES

Site Features  Cable TV
Deck
Fenced-Partially
Gas Available
Lot Details  Cul-de-sac
Dead End Street
Paved Street

SCHOOLS

School District  Edmonds
Elementary School  Seaview ElemSv
Junior High  Meadowdale Mid
Senior High  Meadowdale High

View Complete Listing Info:

http://www.themadronagrouphomes.com/homes/17103-76th-Ave-...

MEADOWDALE NEIGHBORHOOD

Meadowdale is a unique neighborhood in that it resides in both the cities of Lynnwood and Edmonds. It is technically one of 345 Washington CDPs or Census Designated Place. As of 2010 Meadowdale was home to 2,826 residents.

It is a primarily wooded area with a majority of single family homes. Because of the large size of the neighborhood you will find a wide range of home prices styles and prices.

There are tons of stuff to do around the Meadowdale area and both Seattle and Bellevue are just a quick drive away. You will find plenty of delicious restaurants and eateries around Meadowdale. Many places to shop, boutiques in Edmonds, a major shopping mall in Lynnwood, and lots of grocery stores.

More About Meadowdale

http://www.themadronagroup.com/the-madrona-group-featured...

THE MADRONA GROUP
Joe Kiser and Jason Fox
(206) 351-0543
***@themadronagroup.com
