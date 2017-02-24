Country(s)
It's an Amazing Day at Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
Local company, Amazing Spaces, breaks ground on its 6th self-storage property, located in Spring.
The beautifully designed self-storage property will be constructed under green-friendly building standards by Rowland Construction, LLC. Discriminating individuals and businesses will find their ideal storage solution at this property. In addition to a thoroughly secured property, clients of Amazing Spaces receive an exhaustive list of additional amenities, including: monitored security alarms on every unit, digital cameras record day and night, covered drive-thru unloading/loading zones, individually ventilated air conditioned units, a business center for tenants, wine storage, and a stunning retail center, complete with every type of moving box and product imaginable.
"We're always bringing our A-Game to the self-storage industry. It's our mission to provide the most remarkable storage experience possible. That starts with keeping all your items secure and stored in the proper environment and expands to giving our clients many unbeatable amenities," discusses Jeremy Garman, Director of Operations for Amazing Spaces.
Rowland Construction, LLC.
Rowland Construction Company is a Katy, Texas based commercial general contractor serving greater Houston and surrounding areas. Safety, Service, and Quality are the focal points on every project at Rowland Construction. Rowland Construction prides itself in providing all clients with the attention they deserve and a commitment to help them achieve their vision. Learn more about Rowland Construction by visiting their newly designed website at www.row-co.com.
Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
Locally owned and operated, Amazing Spaces Storage Centers designs unique storage centers with their clients in mind. The award-winning properties and distinguished amenities make storage at any Amazing Spaces an entirely new experience. Amazing Spaces has provided high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Learn more about Amazing Spaces and rent a space online at www.AmazingSpaces.net.
Contact
Kelsey Morrill
***@amazingspaces.net
