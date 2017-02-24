News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink Adds UHD/4K Distribution Amplifier to its HDMI 2.0 Offerings
Company's UHD2-140 1 x 4 System Distributes A Single HDMI Signal to up to Four Separate Displays
The UHD2-140's compact and durable design, along with its low power consumption profile, make it an ideal solution for the connection of a variety of UHD video and audio signals from a large array of digital displays and devices (LCD, Plasma, LED, Projector, etc.). With built-in equalization and re-clocking technology, the UHD2-140 provides uninterrupted A/V signal transmission over longer distances. It offers quick and easy plug-and-play installation for simplified operation without the need for programming or a control system. The product's dedicated IC chipset enables it to amplify and distribute the highest quality video signals and UHD digital content, making it ideal for use in home theater, presentation, or any other commercial or residential multimedia application.
"With graphic resolution up to Ultra HD/4K, the UHD2-140 offers support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content and is both HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliant," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Technical Sales Director. "The importance of the higher 18Gbps data throughput rate that HDMI 2.0 technology offers cannot be overstated,"
For more information about PureLink's new UHD2-140 distribution amplifier, please call 201-488-3232 or e-mail the company at sales@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
***@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse