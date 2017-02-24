 
Keith Dewey, AICP, Joins Halff as Environmental Manager

 
 
Keith Dewey
Keith Dewey
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that Keith Dewey has joined Halff as environmental manager.

Keith has 22 years of experience in government and private-sector projects in the transportation, energy, and military industries. He has been responsible for authoring/managing environmental studies including community impact assessments, environmental justice determinations, cultural resource evaluations, Section 404 permitting, visual/aesthetic analyses, Section 4(f)/6(f) determinations, and natural resource impact analyses for NEPA/CEQA documents. He has worked on a variety of large-scale planning and design projects, involving both high-profile and controversial public relations issues.

His areas of expertise include permitting strategies, environmental impact analysis, land use/urban planning studies, multi-modal transportation planning, socioeconomic/environmental justice assessment, NEPA/CEQA documents, GIS spacial evaluation, and public involvement.

Keith earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He obtained a certificate of Land Use and Environmental Planning from UC Davis and is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
Source:Halff Associates
