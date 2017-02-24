News By Tag
Keith Dewey, AICP, Joins Halff as Environmental Manager
Keith has 22 years of experience in government and private-sector projects in the transportation, energy, and military industries. He has been responsible for authoring/managing environmental studies including community impact assessments, environmental justice determinations, cultural resource evaluations, Section 404 permitting, visual/aesthetic analyses, Section 4(f)/6(f) determinations, and natural resource impact analyses for NEPA/CEQA documents. He has worked on a variety of large-scale planning and design projects, involving both high-profile and controversial public relations issues.
His areas of expertise include permitting strategies, environmental impact analysis, land use/urban planning studies, multi-modal transportation planning, socioeconomic/
Keith earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He obtained a certificate of Land Use and Environmental Planning from UC Davis and is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners.
About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
