News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gartner Recognizes HCL as a Leader for Managed Workplace Services, North America and Europe
Gartner positioned 21 MWS providers in North America and 15 in Europe according to their execution and strategic vision for the future of MWS. According to the reports, leaders deliver their service solutions skilfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market.
HCL has been recognized as a leader for its strong growth, broad portfolio and end–to–end capabilities in the Managed Workplace Services market. Globally, HCL's growth is underpinned by strong performance across the segments of desktop, mobility & service desk services, as well as inorganic initiatives such as the acquisitions of P2P, a UK–based virtualization services provider.
"HCL is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a leader for Managed Workplace Services, highlighting the strengths of HCL's sophisticated consulting capabilities and end–to–end services around digitally optimized modern workplace," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO – IT Services, HCL Technologies. "HCL's DRYiCETM Autonomics and Orchestration platform, powered by best–in–class A.I technologies, incorporates marquee solutions like WorkBlazeTM and OptiBotTM that are proactive, help save time and remove challenges associated with service desk troubleshooting and repairing system failures. As a bridge between the backend and frontend, the cognitive smart virtual assistant DRYiCETM LUCY simplifies the service desk and enables navigation of enterprise service requests through natural language usage."
HCL's next generation workplace services (https://www.hcltech.com/
(*) Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America', dated 30th January 2017, Daniel Barros et al.
(**) Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in Europe, 11 January 2017, Gianluca Tramacere et al.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December, 2016. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services (BEYONDigitalTM), IoT WorKSTM, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCETM Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.
HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 111,092 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
Contact
HCL Technologies
Sumit Ranjan Aggarwal
***@hcl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse