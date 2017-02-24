First Single from Wednesday,The latest Album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook to Drop on Friday March 3rd

"Wednesday the new single from Cyndi Cresswell Cook reiterates the story told by her brother about Wednesday nights at a local roller skating rink"

-- On February 17of this year, the third album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook hit the streets. The reception for the record, Wednesday, and the official video, was overwhelming. Now with the release, the availability to download the first single from the CD can be found on iTunes.Gay on Wednesday is the basic theme behind the song. It explains how Wednesday nights at the local roller skating rink is Gay night. And how Cyndi's brother tried to come out of the closet by explaining that to her.Cyndi states, "Years ago, my older brother was trying to come out of the closet to me. He started in a round-a-bout way, saying that there was a roller skating rink near his apartment thathad a gay night every Wednesday. He announced that he roller skated on Wednesdays, figuring that I would catch on. I didn't; he always had lots of girlfriends and girls always flirted with him. I said, So, you're gay on Wednesdays, just so you can roller skate? No, he answered, Not just Wednesdays, I'm gay every day of the week. Okay, then I got it, lol".The story inspired Cyndi to write the song Wednesday. It went so well among her peers that she decided that her next album would be titled Wednesday. This further galvanized the choice for this cosmic new single.Cresswell Cook has featured LGBTQ themes in some of her past repertoire. Songs like Pre Op Mama in Stripped Pajamas from her debut album Cloud. The innovative tune, about her Uncle, who, until his later years remained in the closet, masking his affection for a six foot-plus brawny man who was in the process of transitioning into a woman. Until at a wedding for a relative, it all came out when he brought his date to the event. His partner wore stripped pajamas. It became evident to all in attendance what was going on.Performing at LGBTQ night clubs, she was the opening act for Boston's premier novelty and LGBTQ act Queeraok - One of the hottest acts in the LGBTQ community in the greater Boston area. She also had an interview and article written regarding the official video for Pre Op Mama in Stripped Pajamas in the principal LGBTQ national magazine Frock.Whatever the theme, Cresswell Cook's songs are memorable, although unique. She has a way of integrating interesting and controversial subject matter into her music. All three of her studio albums attest to this in an undeniable demeanor. Attending her live performance, or just listening to her albums is an experience you will not soon forget.https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/cyndicresswellcook16https://www.amazon.com/Wednesday-Cyndi-Cresswell-Cook/dp/B01MTE3ZT0/ref=sr_1_14?ie=UTF8&qid=1487948721&sr=8-14&keywords=cyndi+cresswell+cookpr.cyndicresswellcook@yahoo.com1.888.242.9331