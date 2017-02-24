 
Industry News





Ez1095 Software Helps Employers File 1095 ACA Forms to IRS In Time

ez1095 2016 software speeds up last minute ACA form printing with data import feature for new customers. Visit www.halfpricesoft.com for more details.
 
 
CHICAGO - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Last minute ACA form filers that need to prepare and print ACA forms before deadline can try out ez1095 software from halfpricesoft.com.  The latest version comes with new quick data import feature and white paper printing features. So customers can paper print, PDF print and efile ACA forms easily and quickly.

Ez1095 can support 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms paper printing, pdf printing and efiling.  The software has been submitted  and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper, saving form costs. Its quick data import feature saves customers valuable time and speeds up tax form filing.

ez1095 software has been created and released to follow  the requirements set by the government to file forms 1094 and 1095 starting in 2016.  ez1095 software's graphical interface accommodates  customers in company setup, adding employees, adding  forms and printing forms immediately after download. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

"ez1095 2016 ACA form reporting software now offers spreadsheet import capability for ease of use."  said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. Customers can run this desktop ACA software offline to protect employee data. Download and try it at no cost or obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

General features include-

- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

- Print recipient copies in PDF format.

- Support unlimited companies.

- Support unlimited number of recipients.

- Fast data import feature

- Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.

- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money.  To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

https://youtu.be/ptvoTxgbh8w



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
