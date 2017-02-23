Winter AutoFest Packs the SUN 'n FUN Campus Once More

Classic Cars, Car Lovers and Special Guests Power the Weekend

Winter AutoFest 2017

-- For the second time in as many February's, Carlisle Events brought its unique brand of classic car entertainment to central Florida. The event, known as Winter Florida AutoFest Lakeland packed the spacious SUN 'n FUN campus for four days of family fun. Backed by a two-day car show, a two-day collector car auction and four fun filled days of all things automotive, guests from around the region converged on the grounds. In addition to the awesome array of classic cars and collectibles onsite, Winter AutoFest welcomed Butch Patrick to the show. Butch played Eddie Munster on the iconic '60s TV show The Munsters.In all, the weekend was yet another success for Carlisle Events. From the time the gates opened on Thursday until final load out Sunday, the place was bustling with enthusiasts and families of all ages. Another great feature of the show was the aeronautical nod to what SUN 'n FUN is all about; aviation. Guests could take Bi-plane rides and hop into a Bell helicopter and see the show from high above! Along with the plane rides, there were two P-51 Mustangs on-site to accompany the nearly 200 car Mustangs and Mustangs car show, plus the SUN 'n FUN food vendors were busy too. After all, an automotive appetite wasn't the only thing that needed satisfied for the 40,000+ guests that passed through the gates.While set up day on Wednesday transitioned into show day on Thursday, the event didn't fully pick up until Friday when Carlisle Auctions presented its sold-out collector car auction. For two days, collector car lovers were in their own kind of utopia, as the live auction action played out right in front of them. Carlisle Auctions did nearly $3 million in sales, with 401 consignments crossing the block. This number surpasses the totals from February of 2016 and proves once more that the collector hobby is vibrant and stronger than ever.With this event a wrap, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions turns their collective attention to its "home schedule" and Spring Carlisle. The annual spring event at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds runs April 19-23, with a newly expanded three-day collector car auction at the adjacent Carlisle Expo Center. Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions returns to Lakeland for Fall AutoFest later in the year. The fall show wraps the season November 10-12, 2017.