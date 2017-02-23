News By Tag
Skilroute Partners With Freeway Music To Build First Of Its Kind Interactive Music Lessons Library
South Carolina's fastest growing private music school to offer its lessons online on SkilRoute's innovative technology platform
"We are excited to work with the very talented team at Freeway Music led by Don Russo and Tony Lee. They have built a premier music school. To bring their expertise and lessons online via our platform to serve their huge student roster and alumni base is exciting for us," says Raghav Badiger, co-founder and CEO of SkilRoute.
"The immediacy of interacting with this technology is as close as you can get to the in-person private lesson via video," explains Tony Lee, partner at Freeway Music and an accomplished drummer.
SkilRoute's technology and platform is designed exclusively for teaching tactile skills, such as music, online.
Get a glimpse of the technology here (https://vimeo.com/
"Students can simultaneously access charts, diagrams, angles, all while being able to slow it down or flip it if they are left-handed. This program is simple, sleek, and groundbreaking,"
SkilRoute technology provides an end-to-end solution for creating engaging instructional experiences. The platform is an integrated suite of tools to produce the highest quality instructional content for education and training, serving academia and industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more.
SkilRoute technology also eliminates at least fifty percent of post-production time and costs for content creators.
To learn more about SkilRoute, visit www.skilroute.com.
Freeway Music is the fastest growing music lesson studio in the state of South Carolina with over 70 instructors offering lessons in various disciplines to over 1,000 students and alumni.
ABOUT RANDOMWALK INNOVATIONS INC.
SkilRoute is built by RandomWalk Innovations Inc. Our mission is to empower experts in various hands-on skills to reach a global audience. Anyone should be able to access the highest quality instructions to learn any skill from anywhere in the world -- The Silk Route of Education. Our end-to-end platform enables individuals and companies to create and distribute high-quality instructional and training content. Our valuable customers and partners include Inc. 500 companies.
To learn more, visitskilroute.com.
Follow us on Twitter at@SkilRoute (http://twitter.com/
ABOUT FREEWAY MUSIC.
Freeway Music is a private music school with five locations in South Carolina's Columbia Metropolitan area. Since opening their first location in Northeast Columbia in 2011, Freeway Music has become the fastest growing music lesson studio in the state.
To learn more, visitfreewaymusic.net
Follow us on Twitter at @FreewayMusicSC (https://twitter.com/
