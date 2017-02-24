DiSTI Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

Twenty-five year IT and software industry veteran John A. Cunningham joins DiSTI

-- The DiSTI Corporation, a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions, announces the appointment of John A. Cunningham as Chief Revenue Officer. After a nation-wide search, the DiSTI Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Mr. Cunningham to the position.Mr. Cunningham comes to DiSTI with 25 years of experience in the IT and software industry and has held senior executive sales and marketing roles with some of the world's leading technology companies where he specialized in developing new markets."The global market for virtualization and simulation technologies is ready for widespread adoption. DiSTI is already an established leader in the aerospace and defense industry and is well positioned to become a leader in other industry segments where these technologies can improve customer experiences. I am pleased to join DiSTI at this pivotal time and help lead the expansion into new markets" said Mr. Cunningham.According to John Regazzi, DiSTI Corporation Chairman, "The expanding demand for DiSTI's virtualized training and user interface technology into adjacent markets is a key driver in our decision to hire John. His experience in building world class sales and marketing organizations will help us scale our business into these new industries and international markets."Mr. Cunningham began his career in the U.S. Army where he served as a Communications Officer. His resume includes senior executive roles at HP, Motorola, Aruba Networks and most recently as Vice President of Global Sales at Robomatter Inc., an educational technology company founded by researchers at Carnegie-Mellon University.# # #About DiSTIThe DiSTI Corporation is a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. Our flagship product, GL Studio®, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training. DiSTI's VE Studio® is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.