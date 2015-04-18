Drake, we need help, they are closing the original Degrassi High Gordon Graydon Memorial Highschool's 60th Reunion and then the following year they are closing the school. WTF MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Drake, we need help, they are closing the original Degrassi High



March 1/17 Mississauga, Ontario Canada – The more I think about our school, the upcoming Reunion and the thought of them closing OUR school, the more I get upset. We are all not going down without a fight. As Cheri Koschir Salt, says it is not over till it's over. I wrote this email and sent it to Drake and some of his people today. Let's see what happens. Hey, a guy got a date with Eugenie Boucher on Twitter over a bet about the Superbowl. All comments, suggestions, etc. welcomed.



Hi Drake, Chris and Danielle. Thanks for allowing me to formally introduce myself and our Highschool.



We are celebrating our school's 60th Anniversary in Mississauga this May and the following year they are closing it?



I am on the Reunion Committee and got thinking about how Drake got his start on Degrassi High and thought there may be a fit to help promote the Arts and Special programs thru the schools. I think Gordon Graydon was an early Degrassi High and to this day ahead of it's time and a real Pioneer. It continues to evolve over time and that is what Education, Learning and School is about.



http://schools.peelschools.org/ sec/gordongraydon/ Pages/de...

http://www.peelschools.org/ parents/programs/ regional/Page...



http://schools.peelschools.org/ sec/gordongraydon/ IBTProgram/Pages/ default.aspx



http://schools.peelschools.org/ sec/gordongraydon/ Flexography/ Pages/default.aspx



The Graphic and Design Management (GDM) Program focuses on the many pathways related to design such as graphic, fashion, architecture, video game design and animation, interior design, urban design, industrial design and engineering, and packaging design.



http://www.peelschools.org/ parents/programs/ regional/Pages/ default.aspx





Regional Programs at Gordon Graydon



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Program



This regional program at Gordon Graydon provides academic and behavioural support for students with Autism Spectrum Disorders. Students access the ASD room as a home-base for academic and emotional support while also integrating into mainstream classes. Placement into the program is through a Peel Board Office IPRC.



Vocational Program



The Vocational Program at Gordon Graydon is designed for students who have had ongoing and significant difficulty with academic success for many years in elementary school and require program modifications and accommodations to ensure success at the secondary level.



All students in the Vocational program at Gordon Graydon have been identified as exceptional (communications, intellectual, physical or behavioural) by an Identification, Placement and Review Committee (IPRC). These students take a combination of locally developed, essential and workplace courses. Many of these students are working towards an Ontario Secondary School Diploma while others work towards achievement of a Secondary School Certificate. Most students in the vocational program take a pathway directly to the workplace from secondary school.





We have a great student body now and from the past. Our current Ontario Minister of Finance, Charles Sousa graduated from GGMSS. Some of our Alumni are Teachers, Principals, Professors, Doctors, CEO's, Parents, etc. When I attended we won Winter Carnival 4 out of the 5 years I was there…..great school spirit. This Winter Carnival was against all the other Highschools in Mississauga.



http://www.torontosun.com/ 2015/04/18/education- on-a-full-stomach- at-gordon-graydon- memorial



https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=jsNrAPvTtik





Valedictorian Speech Gordon Graydon 2016



Thanking you in advance for listening, your time and consideration. This is bigger than all of us and we need a strong voice and figurehead to tell our City, Province, Country and the World that Education is assessed in very many ways that are hard to put a dollar value on and that it is more than Dollars and Budgets. We need to think Long Term and not year to year.



A great example is Gordon Graydon, our past and current Teachers, alumni and current students, our Parents, our neighbourhoods and what the Future looks like, past and present.



Over 60,000 students have passed thru this great high school and created many great people, great families, careers, charity and tons of heart and compassion. Don't close our School, Embrace it, Celebrate it, Cherish It, Preserve it, Promote it, Duplicate it.



Go Gordon Graydon Hawks Go.



Looking forward to hearing back on your thoughts, ideas and maybe how we can all work together.



Sincerely and a Proud Alumni of not only Gordon Graydon Memorial Highschool but all the neighbourhoods we all grew up in.



Mark V. Healy



markhealy@mvhealy.com



cell 416-845-3325



