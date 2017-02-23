News By Tag
Growing Scope of 100 Crore Business in Bollywood-Bollywood Papa
Bollywood Papa Is a Part Of Be Code Websoft India Pvt Ltd it Is One Of the Best Bollywood Update News Portal In India. Bollywood Papa Provide 24×7 Live Update About Bollywood Celebrity, Upcoming Movie, Latest Update, Movie Review,Bollywood Gossip.
Yet only a handful of Bollywood movies belong to this exclusive and high class inspirational club, the buzz preceding the announcement of every additional big-budget film has its remark. The term has become rather omnipresent and everyone from the collective lining the highway leading to Film City to the spot boy on the set is talking about it. Let's just go through the journey of the 100-crore Bollywood film and figure out what happened and how.
The man who is known in bollywood as Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan was the founder of the 100 crore club in 2008, when his Ghajini became the first film to gross 100 crore at the box office. It took less than three week in becoming 100 crore movie and in becoming a big news in bollywoood. He again crossed this line in 2009 with 3 Idiots which took half the time to reach this magical figure. Till now 3 Idiots is the highest earning Bollywood movie of all time with a worldwide collection of Rs 339 crore in domestic and overseas.
Here are some factors related to work:
Ticket price at a multiplex in comparison to a single-screen theatre is a major reason of this factor. According to a film trade portal and in bollywood movies new update channels the prices at premium chains like PVR can be as high as Rs. 300-350 on weekends, which raise up to 80% of theatrical revenues earned by a movie. For 3D and 4D movies, the rate is even higher.
Digital Prints and Wider Releases of movies is also a factor. With the growth of digital technology, more and more screens in India are becoming digitised. For example, in 1995, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun released with 500 prints which was a landmark and recently in 2009, 3 Idiots released with 1,000 prints which were considered an enormous number.
All these factors concurrentlymake100-
