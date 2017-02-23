News By Tag
An Update to ScanPapyrus Software Is Released
Converting paper documents to electronic versions involves a lot of scanning. It also involves much supplementary works such as fixing page´s layout, rotation, adjusting scanned page brightness and so on. Plus, the need to file individual scans to a readable PDF. Even a simple scanning operation may become tedious and time-consuming.
ScanPapyrus is designed to make complex scanning jobs simpler. With its intrinsic support for automatic document feeders, the software makes scanning hundreds of pages a lot faster. Even if the scanner is not equipped with a feeder, ScanPapyrus automates scanning and speeds up the process. After every sheet of paper the program makes a pause and then automatically resumes the scanning. All the scanned images are automatically enhanced and saved.
ScanPapyrus is extremely helpful for scanning books. It automatically splits the scanned spread of a book to two images and adjusts each one of them if they are askew. This effectively reduces overall scanning time by half! The result is then saved to PDF or DjVu formats, and is ready for reading immediately.
Overall, the program is a real time-saver thanks to automation of the scan process as well as to smart post-processing of non-ideally scanned pages. The result can be exported to a number of popular image formats and to PDF.
Pricing and availability
ScanPapyrus 16 is available for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10, both 32-bit and 64-bit editions. All popular scanner models are supported including flatbed and multifunctional devices Epson, Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Brother, Samsung, Xerox, and Mustek. The price for the full version is $39.95 for the Home license, and $139.95 for the Business license.
About the company
ScanPapyrus Team develops home and office applications for Windows. The company´s focus is clean and intuitive interfaces and one-stop capable solutions with a steep learning curve.
