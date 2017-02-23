 
News By Tag
* ScanPapyrus
* Scan Assisting Application
* Scanning Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


An Update to ScanPapyrus Software Is Released

 
 
ScanPapyrus
ScanPapyrus
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ScanPapyrus
* Scan Assisting Application
* Scanning Software

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN FRANCISCO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ScanPapyrus Team releases ScanPapyrus 16, an update for its versatile scan assisting application. ScanPapyrus simplifies batch scanning of multiple pages, enhances poor scanned images, automatically rotates and crops scans if necessary and delivers advanced scanning options as well.

Converting paper documents to electronic versions involves a lot of scanning. It also involves much supplementary works such as fixing page´s layout, rotation, adjusting scanned page brightness and so on. Plus, the need to file individual scans to a readable PDF. Even a simple scanning operation may become tedious and time-consuming.

ScanPapyrus is designed to make complex scanning jobs simpler. With its intrinsic support for automatic document feeders, the software makes scanning hundreds of pages a lot faster. Even if the scanner is not equipped with a feeder, ScanPapyrus automates scanning and speeds up the process. After every sheet of paper the program makes a pause and then automatically resumes the scanning. All the scanned images are automatically enhanced and saved.

ScanPapyrus is extremely helpful for scanning books. It automatically splits the scanned spread of a book to two images and adjusts each one of them if they are askew. This effectively reduces overall scanning time by half! The result is then saved to PDF or DjVu formats, and is ready for reading immediately.

Overall, the program is a real time-saver thanks to automation of the scan process as well as to smart post-processing of non-ideally scanned pages. The result can be exported to a number of popular image formats and to PDF.

Pricing and availability

ScanPapyrus 16 is available for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10, both 32-bit and 64-bit editions. All popular scanner models are supported including flatbed and multifunctional devices Epson, Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Brother, Samsung, Xerox, and Mustek. The price for the full version is $39.95 for the Home license, and $139.95 for the Business license.

About the company

ScanPapyrus Team develops home and office applications for Windows. The company´s focus is clean and intuitive interfaces and one-stop capable solutions with a steep learning curve.

Links

Website: http://scanpapyrus.com
Download: http://scanpapyrus.com/download/scanpapyrus_exe
Screenshot: http://scanpapyrus.com/images/scanpapyrus_screen.png
End
Source:
Email:***@softpressrelease.com Email Verified
Tags:ScanPapyrus, Scan Assisting Application, Scanning Software
Industry:Software
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SoftPressRelease News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share