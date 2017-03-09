News By Tag
Global Medical Nonwovens Market Forecast to 2024
Global Medical Nonwovens Market, By Type,By Product,By Usability (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The global medical nonwovens market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Type:
· Spunbond
· Meltblown
· Drylaid
· SMS
· Wetlaid
By Prosuct Type:
§ Hygiene
o Incontinence Pads
o Ostomy Liners
o Disposable Underwear
o CSR Wraps
o Disposable Medical Wipes
o Diapers
§ Apparel
o Surgical Masks
o Surgical Packs
o Surgical Drapes and Gowns
o Surgical Caps
o Wound Care
By Usability:
§ Reusable
§ Disposable
By End User:
§ Hospital
§ Clinics
§ Home Healthcare
§ Ambulatory Surgical Centers
§ Laboratories.
By Distribution Channel:
§ Direct Tenders
§ Retail
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the medical nonwovens market with 41.1% market share followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
Read more https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Medical Nonwovens Market:
· Abbott Kimberly-Clark Corporation
· Avintiv Inc.
· Halyard Health, Inc.
· Freudenberg Performance Materials
· Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
· Biovation LLC
· Intco Medical
· Ahlstrom Corporation
· Ansell Healthcare
· Asahi Kasei Corporation
· B. Braun Melsungen AG
· Medtronic
· Cypress Medical Products
· Dynarex Corporation
· Georgia-Pacific Hogy Medical
· Molnlycke Health Care AB
· Paul Hartmann AG
· Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.
· Domtar Corporation
· Cardinal Health
· UniCharm Corporation
· Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
· Wonderful Nonwoven Company
Global Infection Control Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
