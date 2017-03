Global Medical Nonwovens Market Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Nonwovens Market, By Type,By Product,By Usability (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

End

-- Global Medical Nonwovens Market is expected to reach USD 12.03 billion by 2024 from USD 5.96 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The global medical nonwovens market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.· Spunbond· Meltblown· Drylaid· SMS· Wetlaid§ Hygieneo Incontinence Padso Ostomy Linerso Disposable Underwearo CSR Wrapso Disposable Medical Wipeso Diapers§ Apparelo Surgical Maskso Surgical Packso Surgical Drapes and Gownso Surgical Capso Wound Care§ Reusable§ Disposable§ Hospital§ Clinics§ Home Healthcare§ Ambulatory Surgical Centers§ Laboratories.§ Direct Tenders§ RetailBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the medical nonwovens market with 41.1% market share followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.· Abbott Kimberly-Clark Corporation· Avintiv Inc.· Halyard Health, Inc.· Freudenberg Performance Materials· Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)· Biovation LLC· Intco Medical· Ahlstrom Corporation· Ansell Healthcare· Asahi Kasei Corporation· B. Braun Melsungen AG· Medtronic· Cypress Medical Products· Dynarex Corporation· Georgia-Pacific Hogy Medical· Molnlycke Health Care AB· Paul Hartmann AG· Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.· Domtar Corporation· Cardinal Health· UniCharm Corporation· Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.· Wonderful Nonwoven CompanyReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- infect... Data Bridge Market ResearchOffice Number-317, Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune-411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research