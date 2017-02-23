Country(s)
New Music Discovery Website Critic.fm Launches Unique Music Product
Music Uploader System Now Allows Unheard Artists To Get Their Music In Front Of Millions By Simply Dropping a File Or Pasting A Link And Receiving Ratings & Reviews From Community
I find that when people build things with the initial intention being profiting and that's it, never does it reach the level of growth that companies do which were founded with the premise of benefiting the users in mind and then at some point down the line formulating a marketing plan.
This is how Google, Facebook & other internet service pioneers started and is a proven theory.
No longer will talented artists with amazing sounds go unheard. Critic.fm allows them to upload their music and have it rated and reviewed.
The result of this is a stupendous "Top Rated" & "Hot" section boasting premium tunes from artists I've never heard before. With the rolling out of this new music uploader system, I'm sure many a fine artist will make excellent tunes available for our ear drums to enjoy.
Stay tuned for an update regarding a unique music player they're cooking up and about dates equity positions become available to investors @ Critic.fm
Contact
Gil Rozenblatt, Founder
Gil@Critic.fm
***@critic.fm
