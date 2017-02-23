News By Tag
Prayer warriors from around the globe rally to pray for EEW Magazine Founder Dianna Hobbs
To kick off Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, an upstate New York women's ministry is bringing awareness to its founder's diagnosis and fighting back with faith-filled healing prayers
The event, "50 Women Praying: An Evening of Jubilee," will take place Sunday, the 26th of March during Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month at 6pm, hosted by Covenant of Grace Ministries, located at 2351 Whirlpool St., in the city of Niagara Falls, New York.
In addition to the 50 intercessors, dedicated supporters, ministry colleagues, friends and family of the beloved ministry leader, are set to gather in the atmosphere charged with worship, praise and prayer. Each one is "believing God to release His healing virtue and delivering power" to the award-winning ministry leader as well as attendees in need of healing, and breakthrough said organizers.
The selection of 50 intercessors is strategic explained ministry reps. It is based on Leviticus 25, which describes the 50th year as "The Year of Jubilee," when liberty was proclaimed throughout the land. The 50 prayer warriors represent 50 years and are interceding for spiritual liberty from the diseases plaguing Hobbs and those in attendance.
"Our Empowering Everyday Women Ministries staff and wonderful coordinators Minister Wynetta Hall-McElveen, and First Lady Bertha Brinson, have been working tirelessly to engage local and national leaders, and bring things all together," said Amy Bertinelli, Hobbs' publicist.
Brinson, first lady of the host church, is also the evening's speaker. Hall-McElveen, a Buffalo native, will act in both the capacity of worship leader and prayer warrior.
"It is shaping up to be a truly wonderful night and the response has been overwhelming,"
According to Kenya Hobbs, husband of the Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. Founder and CEO of the 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization, "Our ministry staff has been inundated with requests to learn how our global supporters, who can't make it to the venue, can also participate."
To accommodate those interested, Elder Hobbs said the ministry's web team set up a website at http://50womenpraying.com offering details on how to get involved.
"We look forward to the glorious worship, powerful intercession and a prophetic spiritual release that will shift circumstances, and set the atmosphere for the glory of God to fall," he said.
About Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. (EEW)
Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit urban
Christian evangelism ministry that seeks to evangelize the world and share a message of faith, hope and love through Jesus Christ using technology, media, blogs, books, teaching resources, and humanitarian outreach. The organization publishes Dianna Hobbs' Your Daily Cup of Inspiration, one of America's Top 100 blogs for women of faith, and Empowering Everyday Women (EEW) Online Magazine, which has over the last decade permeated mainstream media and dominated the faith-based niche market to become a leading web publication geared toward women of faith and color. Visit EEW online at www.empoweringeverydaywomen.com.
