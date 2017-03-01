Notion Press presents "Spiral Staircase Project Management" by John Robert

Contact

-- The shift from the industrial age to the information age has been phenomenal and has brought in newer and advanced requirements in terms of operations and management. In today's digital world, there is a quantum leap in the amount of projects that arrive at an organization, drastically increasing the competency required to analyze, process, and deliver the projects. If you're someone who is immensely looking forward to increasing this competency, here's the one book you need to pick up. Titled, the book is penned by John Robert, an industry veteran. The book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.The projects today are more complex and cognitive and that's why the John believes that a paradigm shift is required to bring the best from project managers and their teams. The book is a framework that will explain readers how to deal with projects and get the best results. For the ease of comprehension, the book has been classified into four parts, each of which deals with a distinct topic on project management.The first part provides insights from the author's network of project managers and reflects their decades of expertise in this domain. The information shared by the veterans are real world data from real projects. The second part discusses about the change in paradigm of project management and why there should be in place a new set of standard operating procedures. In the third part, the author has come up with foundation principles and a framework for efficient project management and the fourth part looks at the framework in multiple project environments. This is one of the most practically insightful books you would come across this year. Grab your copy today –John Robert has over two decades of experience in project management, operations and supply chain. He is Associate Vice President of Sun Pharma and responsible for project management of new products development. Having worked with both infrastructure projects and new product development programs, he has comprehensive experience starting from simple brick and motor projects to complex, cognitive projects.He started his career as project engineer who designed and constructed manufacturing plants and worked his way through various roles including consultant, client, end-user, project manager and a leader, which offered all round, 360 insights on projects. In his career he had opportunity to envision, institute and lead PMOs for EPC as well as program management, which provided hands- on practical perspectives of project management. His association with companies with varied levels of project management maturity helped him to gain on-ground realities, challenges and opportunities in the way in which projects are planned, performed and managed.Backed up by a pedigree of engineering and business graduation, the real world experience has always driven him to seek opportunities to un-complicate some of the unquestioned conventional practices. He waits to see if you are resonating with the same in the area of project management in order to bring the best from projects.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.