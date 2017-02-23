 
Industry News





A right and Qualitative Content : Modern's abc of Physics

 
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Sri Lanka March 1 MBD Sri Lanka keeps education its priority that makes it pioneer in educational sphere. Being an educational company, it becomes priority to deliver significant mode of education to the students, teachers and other educational resources. From books to e-learning assistances, everything is being provided assimilating the useful and newest changes happening in education sector.

Books, for every student, is companion of educational life and primary source where they get knowledge from. Knowledge gained from books urges students to learn about the concepts more and it enhances the keenness in an individual. With every book there is something to learn. And, when learning is made lucid and comprehensive learning becomes way easier and interesting.

The sole purpose of publishing books and availing these to students is served when the knowledge is delivered to the students in right manner. This is the significant characteristic of these books with which only qualitative content is being provided to the students. The books of modern's abc of physics and other in the series of modern's abc are counted among highly recommended books for students, teachers and to keep in library.

The series of modern's abc is compiled for different mainstream subjects of 11th and 12th class such as chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, accountancy, business and others. These books are given in two parts. Encouragement to online education in sri lanka is definitely going to enhance the education on the parameters of technical education. Henceforth, these books are enabled with augmented reality application, Nytra. Images in the books of modern's abc are given a logo of Nytra that is capable of turning images into alive one. One need to download the application and hover the camera over images to scan them. A quick scanning animates the images.

MBDSRILANKA

Contact Number: 0094 77 656 3471

Contact mbdsrilanka@mbdgroup.com

Website: http://mbdgroup.lk/Modernscience.aspx
Source:MBD SRILANKA
Email:***@mbdgroup.com Email Verified
Mar 01, 2017 News



